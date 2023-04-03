Hallmark’s 7 New Spring Movies for May Will Include 3 Surprise Sequels

Hallmark Media has announced seven new spring movies that kick off in May. Among these are three sequels to previous films.

A New ‘National Park’ Romance Movie is Airing

According to ET Online, one of the sequels premiering in May is a new “National Park” romance movie. The film is called “Love in Zion: A National Park Romance” and it stars Cindy Busby and David Gridley. The movie premieres on the Hallmark Channel on May 20.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Assistant curator, Lauren, is out to prove a set of ancient vases belong with the Pueblo Nation. While in Zion she meets Adam, a native Puebloan park ranger, who helps her on her mission.”

The previous “National Park Romance” film was “Love in Glacier National,” which aired on January 28.

A New ‘Hannah Swensen Mystery’ Is Airing

Hallmark is also premiering a new installment to the “Hannah Swensen Mystery” franchise called “Carrot Cake Murder.” This one premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Sunday, May 21 at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney will star in the new movie, along with Barbara Niven.

The synopsis reads: “The discovery of a skeleton in an old building leads to a murder investigation.”

Hallmark Is Airing the Final 3 ‘Love Club’ Movies

Hallmark has also quietly added the final three “Love Club” movies to its TV schedule, after already airing them on its premium streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now. The movies also already aired in Canada. The first movie in the franchise — “The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal” — premiered on the Hallmark channel in March.

The second movie in the series is called “The Love Club: Sydney’s Journey,” starring Lily Gao and Jesse Hutch. The synopsis reads, in part: “Former star track athlete, Sydney, is now a successful food blogger who still holds a flame for her college boyfriend whom she hasn’t seen in ten years.”

This movie is airing on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, May 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

The third movie is called “The Love Club: Lauren’s Dream” and stars Chantel Riley, Andrew Bushell, and Franco Lo Presti. Lo Presti previously starred in Hallmark’s “14 Love Letters.” The synopsis reads, in part: “For years, Lauren put her dream of opening an art gallery on hold while her husband, Peter, moved up in his career. Her resentments eventually overshadowed the love they once shared bringing them to the brink of a split.”

This movie is airing on The Hallmark Channel for the first time on Monday, May 29, at 6 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Central.

The fourth movie, “The Love Club: Tara’s Tune,” stars Camille Stopps and Brett Donahue. The synopsis reads, in part: “A free spirit talented at capturing a live audience with her beautiful voice, Tara has always professed she doesn’t need a partner. After all, she has The Love Club. When Tara decides she is going to marry herself, the ladies show up to plan Tara’s commitment-to-herself party – a task made comically challenging when Tara’s mother arrives unexpectedly expecting an actual wedding.”

This film is airing for the first time on The Hallmark Channel on Monday, May 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

A Musical & a New Mystery Round Out the May Movies

Hallmark rounds out the May premieres with another new mystery and a new musical movie.

According to ET Online, “Dream Moms” premieres on Saturday, May 13 on the Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. This film stars Tamera Mowry-Housley, Chelsea Hobbs, Roger Cross, and Andrew J. Hampton.

The synopsis reads: “Two moms whose Broadway dreams got deferred, enter a TV talent show competition together and learn that it’s never too late to become what or who you want to be.”

And then on Sunday, May 14, Hallmark will air “A Jane Da Silva Mystery: Case of the Broken Song” at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. This is the movie’s working title and it might change. The movie stars Jodie Sweetin and Stephen Huszar.

The synopsis reads: “Singer Jane DaSilva inherits the family foundation which finds justice for those who aren’t able to help themselves. Together with Detective John Cameron, she brings hope to many hopeless cases.”

