Hallmark Announces New TV Series with ‘Yellowstone’ Vibes

The Hallmark Channel has just announced a new TV series that has some distinct “Yellowstone” vibes. The new primetime series, called “Ride,” is about a multigenerational ranch family who is also part of a rodeo dynasty.

This is the second new series that Hallmark has announced following the cancelation of “Chesapeake Shores” and “Good Witch.” Fans are still waiting for word on whether “When Calls the Heart” will be renewed.

The Hallmark Series, Called ‘Ride,’ Will Premiere in 2023

While the TV series will no doubt be more family-friendly than the hit Kevin Costner drama, “Yellowstone,” the series’ description does bring to mind some comparisons to the Paramount series. “Yellowstone” is also about a multigenerational ranch family, and the series has frequently included rodeo themes and topics.

When NBC ordered a pilot in January for a series about ranch families involved in rodeo competitions, The Hollywood Reporter referred to this as “The Yellowstone Effect.”

There are quite a few distinct differences between “Yellowstone” and Hallmark’s new series, however. One difference is the Hallmark series’ focus on three strong female leads.

According to a press release shared with Heavy, “Ride” takes place in Colorado and follows the lives of three strong women in the Murray family, who are part of a rodeo dynasty.

The description reads:

‘Ride’ is a multigenerational family ensemble following the lives of the Murrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat. After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams. Emotions run high and clashes are common in the complicated Murray clan, but they are a tight-knit group who don’t give up easily. And the three strong women of the family – widowed rodeo queen Missy, matriarch Isabel, and former teen run-away Valeria – resolve to stand strong against all challenges and save their land, come what may.

The series will begin filming in Calgary, Alberta, Canada this summer. The stars in the series have not yet been announced.

The Showrunners for the Series Include Sherri Cooper-Landsman from ‘Brothers & Sisters’

According to the press release shared with Heavy, Sherri Cooper-Landsman of “Brothers & Sisters” and “Beauty and the Beast” will be one of the showrunners and executive producers. Husband and wife team Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi wrote the original script and will also serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Blink49 Studios and Seven24 Films are co-producing the series, in partnership with Bell Media for Canada’s CTV Drama Channel.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Development, Crown Media Family Networks, said about the new series: “As we continue to grow our slate of heartfelt and thought-provoking series, we are delighted to get to work with a creative team behind some of our favorite shows, including our talented and creative showrunners, the incredible producing team at Blink49 and award-winning executive producers Greg Gugliotta, Elana Barry and Josh Adler.”

Gugliotta’s producer credits include “Good Trouble,” “The Fosters,” “The Thing About Harry,” “Tut,” “Holidaze,” and more.

On Instagram, Gugliotta wrote that this is going to be a “wild RIDE indeed!” His profile photo now shows a Murray Ranch logo that reads “Est. 1967.”

Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Crown Media Family Networks, said: “We were immediately hooked by the story of the resilient Murray women. We couldn’t be more excited to work with the incredible team at Blink49 to bring their engrossing story to viewers.”

Other executive producers include John Morayniss (“Sharp Objects”), Carolyn Newman (“Run”), Virginia Ranklin (“Transplant”), F.J. Denny (“The Thing About Harry,”) Jordy Randall (“Heartland”), Tom Cox (“Heartland”). Paolo Barzman will also executive produce and direct. Barzman is known for “Wynonna Earp,” “SurrealEstate,” “Killjoys,” “Lost Girl,” “Being Human,” and more.

Morayniss shared a photo on Instagram on his way to Canada, and tagged Blink49 in the picture.

