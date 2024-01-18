Hallmark Removes WCTH Season 11 Poster That Promoted Team Nathan

A season 11 “When Calls the Heart” poster that was causing a stir among Team Nathan and Team Lucas fans has been removed by Hallmark. The post was on the Hallmark Media International page, but now it appears to be gone. However, Hallmark’s official Twitter account did acknowledge the poster before it was taken down.

The Poster Showed a Photo of Nathan & Elizabeth to Promote Season 11

For a brief period of time, Hallmark Media International’s “When Calls the Heart” Season 11 promo page featured a poster of Elizabeth and Nathan. The link, which read “https://www.hallmarkmediainternational.com/series-profile/When-Calls-the-Heart—Season-11/WCTHNA010001” is still live, but it now has nothing on it. Before the promo poster was removed, the webpage’s headline (along with the HTML address) indicated that it was for “When Calls the Heart” Season 11 specifically. The picture featured Nathan and Elizabeth standing very close, looking at each other lovingly, with mountains in the background. It was on one of Hallmark’s official websites, Hallmark Media International.

You can still see the full poster on a fan-run, public “When Calls the Heart” Facebook group, where a lively discussion is taking place. The poster went viral and has been shared on multiple different social media platforms. Interestingly, Hallmark Media International does not appear to have a page for “When Calls the Heart” anymore, at the time of this article’s publication. The only promo posters under its “Series” section are for “The Way Home.”

The poster never appeared on Hallmark’s press site for American viewers. That site has not updated its “When Calls the Heart” page to include season 11, and typically doesn’t do so until closer to the new season’s premiere.

The Hallmark Channel’s official Twitter (now called X) account acknowledged the poster as real, commenting in a tweet: “A beautiful new era is on the way. 💕 #WhenCallsTheHeart.” (If you don’t have an X account, you may not be able to see the embedded tweet below.) It’s not clear if Hallmark will eventually take their reply down now that the poster has been removed from the website.

A beautiful new era is on the way. 💕 #WhenCallsTheHeart — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) January 17, 2024

Some fans pointed out that Elizabeth’s hair was wrong in the poster. While Erin Krakow, who portrays Elizabeth, has shorter hair in real life, the character Elizabeth has always had long hair. So while the poster was indeed shared on one of Hallmark’s official websites, the picture itself may not be official unless Elizabeth got a haircut at some point on the show.

Team Nathan & Team Lucas Fans Are Debating the Poster

In season 10 of “When Calls the Heart,” Elizabeth ultimately decided to end her engagement with Lucas, which shocked many fans who believed they were endgame. The change came after a new showrunner took over the show at the start of season 10.

In a public “When Calls the Heart” Facebook group for fans, viewers are debating the poster and the show’s choice. The original post reads: “Haven’t seen this beautiful promo poster (Hallmark International) posted here yet, so wanted to share! It was released today. Hopefully that means we’re getting closer to an announcement for season 11🤞🏻.”

But a Team Lucas fan jumped in to quickly reply, “Won’t watch, don’t like that Elizabeth and Lucas broke up. Show is no good anymore.”

However, another fan who is Team Nathan wrote, “Always wanted Nathan and Elizabeth together.”

Another Team Nathan fan replied: “Now that looks more like the book, frontier man and woman…LOVE IT!!!”

Another fan who wanted a different outcome but still enjoyed the season wrote: “I have enjoyed each season as presented. I may have wanted a different outcome at different times, but think the writing and producing was done well. It gave us more seasons of a great show to watch. It is a clean show that I am not afraid to let my daughter watch.”

In previous interviews, cast members and directors have talked about the show’s big change in season 10. Showrunner Lindsay Sturman, in an interview with “The Edify After Show,” said the characters’ stories naturally diverged, even though they hadn’t originally planned for the change.

“Sometimes the stories really reveal themselves,” Sturman said. “They were on different journeys. Elizabeth and Lucas had different destinies… We found this story … that was both heartbreaking but also felt true to who they were. She gets to see him grow, but they also grow apart, and the heartbreak of that. … It sort of revealed itself to be a ‘Casablanca’ story.”

Director Brian Bird said in an interview on Heart to Hearties that there wasn’t a true love triangle in season 10, even though fans disagreed.

“I think… for season 10 there was no love triangle… We were not returning to a love triangle,” Bird clarified. “Now whether there’s a future for Elizabeth and Nathan that’s to come, potentially. But the way I read Nathan and Elizabeth in season 10, just as a viewer, is Nathan and Elizabeth had gotten past the awkwardness between them and were becoming friends, right? And Nathan having these hard chats with Elizabeth and speaking into her. I believed he had earned the right to as her friend to ask her those questions. Because he cares about her.”

“Now, whether ultimately that turns into love … we’ll have to see,” Bird added.

As for Krakow, she’s excited about the change.

Krakow spoke with ET Online and was asked if fans should hold out hope that Nathan and Elizabeth will have a romance.

“Yes,” Krakow said, smiling. “I guess I’ll just say yes. I mean it never hurts to have hope. Though I’m sensitive for any of our viewers who may have just watched all of this go down. I know it’s very fresh for them. And for that reason, I’d just like to say that we take our time with any of this… We are intentionally being as respectful as we can. But it’s really important that Elizabeth have love in her life and we’re on that journey.”

