Hallmark Bringing Christmas Movies to Life at These 8 Real-Life Christmas Towns

Hallmark is making its Christmas movies come to life this year by sponsoring eight “Enchant” holiday events across the country. These are fully lit Christmas villages and mazes hosted in eight cities. These walk-through Christmas towns will be fully immersive experiences that include ice skating and Santa’s villages.

The ‘Enchant’ Villages Will Have More than 4 Million Sparkling Lights

According to the official Enchant webpage, these “Enchant” villages will boast more than four million sparkling lights, a “story-themed maze,” and an immersive walk-through experience.

The villages are built in outdoor spaces or sports playing fields. This year, they’ll be built in the following eight cities:

Washington, D.C. (Nationals Park)

St. Petersburg, Florida (Tropicana Field)

Nashville, Tennessee (First Horizon Ballpark)

Dallas, Texas (Fair Park)

Las Vegas, Nevada (LV Ballpark)

Scottsdale, Arizona (Salt River Fields)

Sacramento, California (Sutter Health Park)

San Jose, California (PayPal Park)

The Christmas villages open on November 25, but you can start buying tickets as early as September 15.

The video above gives you an idea of what you can expect at the Hallmark parks.

One person wrote, “I CANNOT WAIT! Last year was magical, but this year with Hallmark Channel?! Literal chills ✨”

Enchant describes the villages this way: “Get ready for a holiday adventure like no other! Stroll through lighted tunnels, discover larger-than-life magical displays, find your way to our epic 100 foot tall Christmas tree, and so much more. Each city will have one of three magical Maze stories.”

The Magical Adventure is the ‘World’s Largets Christmas Light Spectacular’

ABC 15 reported that Hallmark is hosting the events this year, which are billed as the “World’s Largest Christmas Light Spectacular.”

Over four million sparkling lights will illuminate Salt River Fields as they host ‘Enchant’ this November! Here's what you need to know about this magical event.🎄https://t.co/btHLkBXle4 — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 23, 2022

Kevin Johnston, Enchant Christmas founder and CEO, said in a press statement: “We bring a new story and exciting elements to our featured light maze each year, so guests always have something new to experience when returning to enjoy holiday nights at Enchant with family and friends.”

Ticket prices weren’t yet announced as of the time of publication.

The Hollywood Reporter shared that the Hallmark Channel will be Enchant’s first national partner.

Lara Richardson, Hallmark Media’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement, “Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ is synonymous with the holidays, bringing warmth, connection and happiness to millions of viewers. Lights are such an integral part of Christmas magic, whether they be displayed on your house, strung throughout your favorite hometown spots, or featured in grand, eye-opening light displays like Enchant, and this partnership creates a new way to spread Hallmark Christmas joy.”

LeeAnne Stables, Enchant’s chief marketing officer, told Hollywood Reporter that Hallmark is the perfect partner.

“It’s an amazing brand fit in every way with the premium, experimental holiday celebration we’ve created. We have so many fun surprises waiting for their millions of fans including that Hallmark classic — delicious mugs on Enchant hot chocolate ready to go,” Stables said.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup