Bill Abbott’s New TV Network Picks Up Major Hallmark Star’s Christmas Movie

Bill Abbott, the former CEO of The Hallmark Channel, has just announced that he’s launching a new TV network at the end of September that will host family-friendly holiday movies. New updates indicate that his network has picked up a major star’s new Christmas movie.

Jen Lilley’s Christmas Movie Will Air on Bill Abbott’s GAC Family

In a reply to GAC Family’s Instagram post, Jen Lilley revealed that her new Christmas movie is going to air on GAC Family and not Hallmark, as some fans had assumed. Her reply was made to an Instagram post by GAC TV announcing that they were launching GAC Family, which would feature family-friendly movies.

She wrote in response: “So excited for our Christmas movie! #RoyallyWrappedForChristmas”

One fan replied: “That is awesome! Love your movies and the fact that it will be on the new network is wonderful! Wouldn’t miss it!”

Another fan wrote: “we can’t wait to see this! So very excited!”

Another person replied: “this is wonderful news and great incentive to sign up for GAC!”

When a viewer asked the Canadian network, Super Channel Heart & Home, if they would be picking up any of GAC’s programming, the network replied: “Certainly a possibility! Looking forward to hearing more about their shows in days to come!”

Lilley also shared the news on her Instagram story, making it even more official.

Abbott is launching two new channels under the umbrella of the company GAC Media on September 27, according to a press release shared on LinkedIn. The GAC Family channel has the tagline “Stories Well Told” and is an evolution of what was originally the Great American Country channel. The GAC Living channel is an evolution of the Ride TV network, which GAC Media also acquired.

Abbott left The Hallmark Channel in January 2020 after 11 years, The Hollywood Reporter reported. In July 2020, Hallmark brought on Wonya Lucas as the new CEO and president of The Hallmark Channel.

Her Movie, ‘Royally Wrapped for Christmas,’ Is Airing on GAC Family

Lilley’s movie, “Royally Wrapped for Christmas,” will be airing on GAC Family and not on The Hallmark Channel.

She confirmed in the Hallmark Happenings Podcast that this movie is appearing on GAC Family. It’s going to shoot soon in Ottawa, Canada.

Jen Lilley announces on the Hallmark Happenings podcast that she'll star in ROYALLY WRAPPED FOR CHRISTMAS, set to shoot soon in Ottawa, and appearing on the newly launched GAC network this holiday season. https://t.co/fyGYXW7gHG — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 28, 2021

Although not confirmed, there are rumors that at least two additional Christmas movies are also slated for GAC Family this year.

In addition, Michael Damian, who directed “Christmas Waltz,” also revealed that his new movie is going to air on GAC Family.

Wanted to update you all that we wrapped our new Christmas movie releasing this holiday season (announcement coming soon) 🎄🎥 and are in post production and will soon start our @lindsaylohan @Netflix Christmas event movie! 🤸‍♀️💝@MPCA_BKTV @GACfamilyTV — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) August 28, 2021

He tagged GAC Family in the post on Twitter when he wrote: “Wanted to update you all that we wrapped our new Christmas movie releasing this holiday season (announcement coming soon) and are in post production and will soon start our @lindsaylohan @Netflix Christmas event movie! @MPCA_BKTV @GACfamilyTV.”

Some “Good Witch” fans are already tagging GAC Family with the hope of getting the show moved there.

Abbott said in a statement about the new TV networks:

At GAC we’re focused on creating strong brands, compelling programming and a consistent family friendly viewing experience across multiple genres. The launch of GAC Family and GAC Living is the next phase in our strategy to bolster the company’s portfolio with networks that deliver on the promise of safe and entertaining storytelling that enriches lives.

