Heather Dubrow Says Her Co-Star Was ‘Two-Faced’ in RHOC Season 17

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow discussed how she feels about her co-star Tamra Judge in an August 2023 Us Weekly interview. As fans are aware, Dubrow came back to the Bravo series after a five-year hiatus for season 16. Meanwhile, Judge rejoined the RHOC cast during the show’s 17th season following a two-year absence. While speaking to Us Weekly, Dubrow revealed she disliked some of Judge’s season 17 remarks, as reported by Reality Blurb.

“It has been very sad for me to watch Tamra’s comments because I had no idea from moment one, from the very first episode [of RHOC season 17], she was saying things that were really not nice about me,” said the “Jenny” actress.

Dubrow’s description of her dynamic with Judge led Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi to inquire whether she “feel[s] like [Judge] was two-faced to [her] this season.”

“Well, clearly,” responded the “Dubrow Diet” author. “Because she was saying one thing to my face and another thing behind my back. And you know, that’s hard.”

Dubrow also noted that she has been at odds with some of her other RHOC castmates, specifically Shannon Beador. She shared she was shocked by “how south everything went for [her]” during the production of RHOC season 17.

“I really had no idea, and I don’t even think I understood, in the moment, how south everything was going. Just when I thought it was safe to go back in the water, it was not. And I don’t know, I mean, maybe I’m a moron, I had no idea,” shared the 54-year-old.

Heather Dubrow Stated That She Believes Tamra Judge Stirred the Pot in Season 17

Dubrow shared similar comments during a July 2023 Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview. She stated that she did not appreciate Judge’s comments. She also said she believed Judge was a pot stirrer in the show’s new episodes.

“Every episode I watch — I thought we were great through most of these periods of time, and every single episode, in her confessional, or with someone else on the show, there is something negative said about me from her and it’s upsetting,” said Dubrow.

She noted, however, that despite their issues, she and Judge are “in communication with each other.”

“We’ve known each other a long time, you know, I care about her,” continued Dubrow.

Tamra Judge Stated That She Is Aware She Caused Some Drama on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17

In a July 2023 interview on “The Weekly Scoop with CJ,” hosted by CJ Sykes, Judge also shared that she cares about Dubrow despite their current feud. She suggested she believed she and Dubrow could move past their problems.

“We are big girls and even though, you know, we’ve gone through stuff and it gets a little heated between us, we don’t hate each other by any means,” said Judge.

Judge shared that she is aware she “stirred the pot” on RHOC season 17 while speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in July 2023.

“I went back into it saying I’m not going to stir the pot, and I just can’t help it, it’s something deep inside of me that wants to come out,” said Judge.