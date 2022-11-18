Where Was ‘Inventing the Christmas Prince’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Inventing the Christmas Prince,” premieres on Friday, November 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ronnie Rowe Jr. Here’s everything you need to know about where the movie was filmed and the cast bringing the movie to life.

‘Inventing the Christmas Prince’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia

According to IMDb, “Inventing the Christmas Was Prince” was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, making this Hallmark movie one of the many filmed in the same city and nearby locations. “Inventing the Christmas Prince” is a Timeless Pictures production, which also produced “Christmas at the Golden Dragon” and “A Dickens of a Holiday!”

According to IMDb Pro, the movie’s script was finished on June 8, filming took place from September 5 to 27, and post-production was updated on October 6. This seems to be on par for most Hallmark movies, working quickly and efficiently.

On September 23, Mowry-Housley teased her next Hallmark movie on Instagram, inviting fans to mark their calendars.

“Here we goooo!!!! You’ve guessed correct! I’m shooting another @hallmarkchannel film! Airing Nov. 18th 8:00 pm during the Countdown to Christmas 🎄” she wrote.

And at the end of filming, she shared another series of pictures, showcasing the silly nature of her co-stars.

“What can I say?! What a complete joy it was shooting this film!” she shared.

Rowe was also excited about finally sharing the news about the movie on Instagram.

“🚨INVENTING THE CRISTMAS PRINCE🚨 Nov 18 8pm on @hallmarkchannel Starring the amazing @tameramowrytwo and I Sir Ronald,” he shared.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis of the movie reads:

Shelby (Mowry-Housley) is a hard working rocket engineer and devoted mother to her daughter Grace (Isabel Birch, “The Baby-Sitters Club”). Since Shelby’s husband passed a few years ago, she has worked hard to keep the magic of Christmas alive for Grace, who particularly loves a fantastical tale Shelby had invented as a child, The Christmas Prince. In the story the Christmas Prince is a magical figure with a snowy-white horse and carriage, who is an unparalleled storyteller, best friends with Santa and known to grant wishes. When Shelby’s Scrooge-like boss Evan (Rowe Jr.) tries to force everyone to work over the holidays, she is ready to walk out just as Grace comes in and mistakes him for the prince from the story. Evan, whose stern management style is under scrutiny from the company’s board, knows he can’t afford to lose another employee. He begs Shelby to stay and she agrees, but under one condition: he must play along with pretending to be the Christmas Prince for Grace. In this role, he must fulfill eight of Grace’s wishes, including a Christmas sleepover appearance, taking her to high tea and taking Shelby out to dinner. Soon, Shelby notices the positive effect Evan is having on Grace and she begins to see him in a new light. However, when Evan’s work conflicts with an important promise he’d made to Grace, Shelby is afraid of her daughter’s heart being broken a second time. But perhaps Grace is right – Shelby just needs to keep believing in the magic of the Christmas Prince.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, who plays Shelby, is a and actor, producer, and prolific businesswoman, along with being an Emmy award-winner, according to her bio. For six years, she served as a co-host on “The Real,” which was the first syndicated talk program in many years to be picked up for a sixth season. She and co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, and Jeannie Mai were awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host collectively in 2018.

She started her career on the popular show “Sister, Sister,” with her sister Tia. In November 2020, she signed a deal with Crown Media to star and executive produce in Hallmark movies.

She took to Instagram this week to celebrate the fact that her son has turned 10!

Playing the role of Evan is Ronnie Rowe Jr., a Canadian actor who stars in the TV series “Star Trek: Discovery,” his bio shares. He’s a series regular in the show “In Contempt” on BET, and was also one of the leading actors in the indie feature picture “Black Cop.” In addition to those roles, he has appeared on TV shows such as “Dual Suspects,” “The Firm,” “Warehouse 13,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” “The Expanse,” and “The Strain.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Mark Brandon as John

Isabel Birch as Grace

Requell Jodeah as Jayne

Dan Zukovic as George the Maitre ‘D

Brady Droulis as Sherman

