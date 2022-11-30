Hallmark Star Takes a Stand Over Colleague’s Controversial Stance

A friendship that has lasted for several decades may have cooled slightly in the wake of some publicly shared controversial opinions. Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure worked together as children on “Full House,” and more recently, they tackled projects together with “Fuller House,” and Hallmark. Bure, and several other Hallmark stars, have embraced the opportunity to work with Great American Media, and Bure’s recent comments regarding the new network have generated some drama. Sweetin has made it clear she is not in full agreement with her friend and former co-star on this front.

Here’s what you need to know:

Candace Cameron Bure Stands Behind ‘Traditional’ Marriage

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, when asked if Great American Family would put same-sex relationships at the forefront of upcoming stories, Bure responded in a way that ruffled plenty of feathers. Bure detailed she believed GAF would “keep traditional marriage at the core.” When she received a significant amount of criticism over her remarks, she took to social media. Bure insisted she has “great love and affection for all people,” and it broke her heart anybody would think she “intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone.”

Shortly after Bure’s initial interview emerged, Sweetin seemingly signaled her stance in a comment on JoJo Siwa’s Instagram page. When Siwa posted about Bure’s interview, calling Bure’s statements “rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” Sweetin commented, “You know I love you.” Sweetin’s note received over 27,500 “likes” and 900 comments, although it appeared the responses were a mix of positive and negative sentiments.

Jodie Sweetin Made Sure Her Stance Was Understood

On November 27, Us Weekly detailed another step Sweetin took to make her feelings on the topic known. She reshared a post fellow Hallmark entertainer Holly Robinson Peete shared on Instagram that addressed the issue with the idea of “traditional” marriages. “So when we hear the words ‘traditional’ marriage to describe only one type of marriage it belittles the love and commitment that many legally married people have for each other,” the post explained.

“It triggers many of us to a time that we remember how the word ‘tradition’ was cloaked in Christianity and we were basically told that God didn’t want equality for all,” the post Peete shared continued. In the caption of her post, Peete noted someone had sent her the post and “I’m feeling all of it.” She added hashtags of “let love rule” and “love is love,” and her followers who commented seemed mostly in agreement with her thoughts on the subject.

Sweetin seemingly shared Peete’s post via her Instagram stories, rather than as a static post on her page. Amid the public drama of the commentary and backlash, it seems Bure unfollowed Sweetin on Instagram, according to Us Weekly. At the time Us Weekly noted the change, Sweetin still followed Bure. This past summer, Bure attended Sweetin’s wedding, and until recently, it seemed the two Hallmark and “Fuller House” stars had maintained their friendship while embracing significantly different values and ideals in their personal lives.

“This really makes me sad, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a falling out. Their values couldn’t be more opposite,” one fan noted on Reddit.

As of this writing, neither Sweetin nor Bure have publicly addressed one another or the apparent tension in their relationship.