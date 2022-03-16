Jodie Sweetin Reveals She’s Working on a New Christmas Movie

Jodie Sweetin is working on a new Christmas movie. She didn’t reveal on social media whether the movie will air on Hallmark or another network.

The Movie Is Called ‘Remembering Christmas’

In an Instagram post, Sweetin revealed that the movie is called “Remembering Christmas” and it’s being filmed in Montreal, Canada.

She wrote that it was really cold while they were filming.

“How many layers are TOO many layers?” she asked her fans.

One fan replied asking if it was real or fake snow. Someone who lives in the region replied, “it just snowed 2hrs from mtl like yesterday so most likely real :).” And another person chimed in, writing, “definitely real. And apparently another 15 cm coming down this weekend :).”

On Twitter, one person commented that it was indeed cold, but not as cold as it typically is this time of year.

lol it’s actually not that cold these days. Normally in Montreal at this time of yearsyou’d be looking at – 15, -20 degrees Celsius and mega amounts of snow ❄️. Consider yourself lucky 🍀 Welcome to Montreal Jodie! 🙂 — Smiley Face (@yaypenelopes) March 10, 2022

Sweetin is perhaps best known for her role on “Full House” and “Fuller House.” She has also starred in TV movies, including several Hallmark movies, and had numerous other guest roles. Some of Sweetin’s Hallmark movies included “Entertaining Christmas,” “Merry & Bright,” “Love Under the Rainbow,” and “Finding Santa.”

“Remembering Christmas” doesn’t yet have a listing on IMDb.

SleepyKittyPaw’s website notes that the movie is being directed by John L’Ecuyer. L’Ecuyer’s IMDb lists him as directing six episodes of “Murdoch Mysteries,” along with many other productions.

She Just Filmed a Reality Series Where She Lived in a Jungle

Sweetin has already filmed a reality series where she lived in a jungle, trying to survive. The series, “Beyond the Edge,” premieres on March 16.

Paulina Porizkova commented on Sweetin’s Christmas post, referencing the reality series, and wrote, “Bet it’s more comfortable then sleeping on bare bamboo in the rain! Or not?😂”

Both Sweetin and Lauren Aliana, from “Roadhouse Romance,” are in the reality series where they are required to live in the jungles of Panama for two weeks. The longer they stay, the more they’ll raise for their chosen charity.

Sweetin is raising money for Girls Inc. She wrote on Instagram, “It was an unexperience unlike any other. Seriously. Some truly amazing and life changing moments happened out there for ALL of us. I’m so excited to share this with you!”

CBS wrote in a press statement about the new series:

For two weeks, the celebrities will see if they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle. There won’t be any judges or eliminations – instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild. For each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure…

