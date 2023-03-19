Jodie Sweetin Remembers Wild Night Out as a Kid with Bob Saget

When members of “The Full House” cast reunited for 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, Bob Saget was a frequent topic of conversation. Hallmark star Jodie Sweetin shared a memory of an adventure they took together when she was little, and others chimed in with stories too.

Saget died unexpectedly at the age of 65.

Her Favorite Memory Was a Surprise Visit to a Comedy Club When She Was 10

Heavy attended the “Full House” panel featuring Bure, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber, and Candace Cameron Bure.

During the panel, Sweetin shared that when she was nine or 10, Saget took her on a quick visit to a comedy club and she loved the whole experience.

“My favorite Bob story is, I was very close to Bob’s daughter’s when I was young and spent weekends at his house, would spend the night with his kids and stuff…” she recalled. “One night we were driving back from set and we’re on our way back to his house in the Palisades and he says, ‘OK, I’ve gotta tell you something. I didn’t tell your mom this but I’ve got a set at Laugh Factory tonight, you’re gonna have to go with me. I was 9, 10, I was like 10. And so we go to the Laugh Factory and I’m like sitting in the back, up on a speaker, getting to flash this little ten minute stand-up lightbulb. It was great, I loved it.”

Bure once spoke about seeing the “real person” behind Saget’s comedy, Yahoo! Life reported. She said his stand-up wasn’t family friendly, but she could still understand his humor.

“If people see Bob’s standup, it’s not family friendly standup,” Bure said. “So there would always be a question, like, how can you guys be friends? And its like, well, I grew up with Bob so I understand his sense of humor. I too have a sense of humor. But I can also separate that person that’s on the stage making jokes to get the laugh, and the real heart behind a person and their love and their friendship and their kindness.”

Other Cast Members Shared Memories With Saget

She wasn’t the only cast member who had a fond memory of Saget to share.

Andrea Barber recalled, “Back in the day we had Friday night live audience shows and the cast would all go out to dinner somewhere … before the live show… We were all at a restaurant eating dinner and some fans came up and said, ‘Excuse me. Are you guys the cast of Full House’? And Bob said, ‘No, we’re their stand-ins.’ They believed him and said ‘Oh, sorry to bother you’ and left.”

The audience laughed loudly at this story after Barber concluded.

Coulier then told a funny story about how Saget was chewing gum right before they went on set to film a scene and pretended to throw the gum in Coulier’s hair, but then actually accidentally did it.

“And he thought that was the funniest thing,” he recalled. “And I’m like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ And he goes, ‘I guess we’re going to have to ‘cut it out.'”

During the same panel, Coulier, Bure, Sweetin, and Barber all said they’d be interested in doing another TV project together, People reported.

Coulier added: “I would love to do ‘Fullest House,’ where maybe it’s like all of us as adults, and we’re kind of like the ‘Friends’ cast where we sit around and talk, and we share moments, and we keep Bob’s legacy alive.”

