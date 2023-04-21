Jonathan Bennett Reveals Behind-the-Scenes of Secret Show

Jonathan Bennett took to his Instagram stories to share some major news. After a much-needed celebration in Miami, Flordia for its Pride Parade, “The Holiday Sitter” star just wrapped something “amazing.”

In the first video, Bennett shouts out to his makeup team and others for having to “care for him” during the three-week shooting run. “Alright, it’s our last day on set! Said Bennett in the second Instagram video. “I can’t wait for you to see it! I can’t tell you about it yet, but it’s amazing.”

According to IMBD, his last movie, “Snow Fall,” was released in February 2023 and is available on Prime. His last television appearance was on FOX’s hit show “Fantasy Island,” where he played Oliver on Season 2 Episode 6. After further investigation, Bennett apparently has a few projects in the works.

Jonathan Bennett’s Upcoming Projects

While we have to wait patiently for Bennett’s next Instagram post or story to tell us what’s going on, we can look forward to reading about his upcoming projects. According to IMDB, these projects are in pre-production with no current release date.

“Day Six” is a drama, horror, and thriller that follows the story of 17-year-old Hunter, who creates comic book art to avoid harming himself and others. However, his comic creatures become more than drawings.

“Plus One,” a comedy romance film, he’s starring alongside singer Ashanti, Bennet plays Marshall, who’s Lizzie’s (Ashanti’s) “Male of Honor.” Agasints Lixxie’s wishes, he brings his ex Marie to her destination wedding. In return, Marie does everything possible to wreck Lizzie’s big day.

“The Cabin at The Lake” is another gripping thriller about friends renting a cabin at Arrowhead Lake for prom. Their perfect escape turns into regret when the cabin switches from party city to a massacre.

Jonathan Bennett Will Always Be ‘Fetch’

When he’s not busy being, what Out Magazine calls, the “Gay King of Christmas,” Bennett is keeping busy helping fellow LGBTQIA+ members travel the world safely with OUTbound Travel and an on-air host for the Pride Cast Podcast, a platform that “encompasses and inspires” those in the LGBTQIA+ community by telling impactful stories from real-life experiences.

While he has an extensive resume, fans truly love him for his role in the 2004 teen comedy “Mean Girls.”In a December 2022 interview with Salon, Bennett says, “I owe my entire life, my entire career, to the film. “Everything about who I am today I owe to Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, and Lindsay Lohan.”

Although he’s been in many movies and television shows with catchy theme songs and unforgettable lines, there’s something about “Mean Girls” that he will never get away from.

“It’s not a regular movie. It’s part of people’s lives. They speak it, they talk it, and they have parties for it. They dress up like it for Halloween. The lines in ‘Mean Girls’ are in people’s everyday vocabulary now.”

While Bennett recognizes how huge “Mean Girls” is to pop culture, he’s paying homage to the movie by creating the “Brun Cookbook” that’s filled with pink-themed recipes, Fetch-uccini Alfredo, and more.