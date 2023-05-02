Keesha Sharp On ‘Spring Breakthrough’ & Her Love For Hallmark

Keesha Sharp was drawn to her latest Hallmark project, “Spring Breakthrough,” because it’s about “women of a certain age,” according to an April 30 interview with US Weekly. Admitting during the interview that she’s “obsessed with people trying something new.”

“I love the idea of this woman who thought she was OK. She loved her job and her daughter, and her daughter was doing the things that a daughter should do, but what happens when the rug is pulled from underneath you?” said Sharp to the outlet.

The film debuted on Hallmark on April 30 as part of Hallmark Movies & Mysterious’ new Mahogany presentation. During the interview, Sharp recalled feeling an immediate connection to the character knowing “who” Monica was when she read the script. When she first got the project, she shared that she read it as an “outsider looking in.”

“I love the idea that they wanted to tell this story of finding herself. She doesn’t know she’s going to find herself, but she does. She has this breakthrough,” she said. “I love that Hallmark Mahogany is so diverse and everyone gets to see themselves in these happy ending stories,” she said.

Keesha Sharp the Philanthropist

In a December 21, 2020 article with Cancer Health, the former “Lethal Weapon” actress discusses her passion for living healthy, crediting her lifestyle to one she shared with her late mother— a “health nut” —who died from pancreatic cancer in August 2020, according to Variety.

“Those last two years were incredibly tough,” said Sharp. “I never experienced what I experienced watching my mom pass away. It was horrible, but there is also beauty in it, leaving this painful world. My mom and I believe in God, so I knew she was going to a better place. That’s my spiritual side, and I was grateful. But my human side, the child in me, was ailing.”

To help honor her mother and raise awareness, Sharp participated in a PSA with the Pancreatic Cancer Collective, an initiative of the Lustgarten Foundation and Stand Up To Cancer.

“It’s important to hear stories of hope,” said Sharp. “It’s too late for my mom, but if I can help another sister, another mom, another son, that’s what I want.”

Keesha Sharp’s New Project on BET+

While Sharp loves working for Hallmark, she most recently was tapped for a new project starring alongside “All American” alum Taye Diggs. According to Deadline, Sharp will play the ex-wife to Diggs’ character in the upcoming crime movie “Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy,” to air on BET+ later this year.

IMDB shares that the film “follows Lance, a prominent Atlanta businessman known for both revamping the city’s 911 system and his proclivity for women. There are many theories and claims about who would have wished him dead when he is discovered dead in his own home.”

Deadline notes the film is based on the book “Redbone: Money, Malice, and Murder in Atlanta” by Rod Stodghill. Gregory Anderson will write the script, best known for his 2007 movie “Stomp the Yard.” “The Oval’s” Ciera Payton, “The Dark Knight Rises” star Rob Brown, and reality star Apryl Jones stand alongside Sharp and Diggs.

When Sharp posted the project news to her Instagram on April 30 with the caption: “So excited about this project! I can’t wait to share more soon.♥️”