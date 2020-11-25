Hallmark Actor Kirby Morrow Died a Week After His Father’s Death

Kirby Morrow, a talented Hallmark actor also known for Dragonball Z and Stargate, passed away just a little more than a week after his father, Tom Morrow, had died of cancer. The family’s most recent update shared that a cause of death for the beloved Hallmark actor still is not known and could take some time to learn. Morrow was the lead in Hallmark’s movie A Ring by Spring, guest-starred in a movie with Lacey Chabert, and had recently played a role on When Calls the Heart Season 7.

Morrow, 47, died on November 18. His brother, Casey Morrow, shared the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post, writing: “Kirby was a blessed and talented individual who brought joy to so many but also thrived off all your love and friendship. He lived for it and it fueled him every day.”

Morrow’s Cause of Death Is Not Known & the Family Is Waiting for Answers

On November 21, Kirby Morrow’s brother, Casey Morrow, shared in a Facebook post that his brother’s cause of death was still not known. He wrote: “We are working through the process and are waiting patiently for answers. As of yet we do not have any official news on what happened and won’t for about a week or so.”

He also mentioned his father Tom’s recent death.

Casey Morrow wrote in full: “Thank you for all the well wishes and support. We are trying to keep up with everyone but there is a lot to deal with in the world that is Kirby. And of course Tom. Just like Kirby to try and steal the spotlight from his dad. We are working through the process and are waiting patiently for answers. As of yet we do not have any official news on what happened and won’t for about a week or so. We currently have no plans for a memorial but encourage you to connect with your family friend and loved ones virtually and share stories and celebrate an amazing life. We will have more to come I promise and will keep you all informed as soon as we can. Again thank you all for the love and friendship.”

His Father Had Died Just Eight Days Earlier

A friend wrote after learning the news: “Casey, words can’t even begin to express our thoughts when we learnt about Kirby. Such a heart breaking time for you and your family just days after your dad passed away. Our hearts are breaking for you and your family. Condolences my friend.”

On November 14, Casey Morrow shared that he and Kirby’s father had died on November 10 after being in hospice with cancer. Kirby Morrow died on November 18, just eight days later.

He Starred in a Number of Hallmark Productions, Including Playing the Lead in ‘A Ring by Spring’

A Ring by Spring – Official TrailerWatch Now: https://amzn.to/3djsdM6 Starring: Rachel Boston, Kirby Morrow, Jesse Moss & Stefanie Powers Business consultant Caryn Briggs (Rachel Boston) is still single at 30, but is in no rush to wed. She’s always been skeptical about marriage, thinking the commitment would mean throwing away her future. She has let a string of steady boyfriends get… 2020-03-12T23:35:41Z

Morrow had appeared in a number of Hallmark productions. He was in Mystery 101 as Winston. He played Allan Demetry on Garage Sale Mysteries and Brant on A Wish for Christmas, which featured Lacey Chabert and Paul Greene in the leads.

He also played the lead in a Hallmark movie with Rachel Boston in 2014 called A Ring by Spring, and you can watch the trailer for that movie above.

Morrow had just played Sean Murphy on Season 7 Episode 4 of When Calls the Heart. Murphy was the character who was suing Henry, claiming that Henry had sold him sour oil.

He was also Skip on Hallmark’s The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, Larry on Murder She Baked, Doug on one episode of Cedar Cove, and Tim on A Family Thanksgiving.

He also played the role of Captain Davis Kleinman on Stargate: Atlantis. He appeared in a virtual convention in June 2020 for Stargate. He had a prolific career that also included X-Men: Evolution (Cyclops’ voice), Ninjago (Cole’s voice), Legion (Benny/Large Man Karl), and much more.

Morrow’s last Instagram post was from October 26, showing him wearing a mask on a plane. He also shared in that same post that he wasn’t a fan of social media.

In April, he shared how he was trying to stay healthy despite the pandemic.

His brother Casey Morrow said they don’t have plans for a memorial at this time, but are asking others who knew Kirby Morrow to share their memories of him virtually and celebrate his life online.

