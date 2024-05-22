Hallmark Actress Opens Up About Shocking Domestic Abuse

Kristin Chenoweth, who has starred in a handful Hallmark films, including “A Christmas Love Story,” opened up about going through domestic abuse. Her comments were made after a disturbing video of Sean “P Diddy” Combs physically assaulting his ex, Cassie, surfaced online.

“Honestly i have my reasons for the Sean Combs video bothering me so much. The main thing i need to do is pray for him. For real,” Chenoweth posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The comment got quite a reaction, with at least one social media user telling Chenoweth that she should be praying for the victims, not the abusers.

“Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go. Several years ago i was severely abused. It took me therapy and prayer to understand i deserved better. I was deeply injured physically and spiritually. The only thing i knew to do when i got out was pray. Pray for myself. Pray for him as he grew up abused. So. There yall go,” she wrote on X.

Chenoweth did not share additional details about her abuser. She was previously engaged to Marc Kudisch from 1998 to 2001, and has dated Lane Garrison, Seth Green, Aaron Sorkin, and Dana Brunetti, according to the Independent. She has been married to Josh Bryant since 2023.

Many Fans Were Sad About Kristin Chenoweth Feeling as Though She Needed to Justify Her Message About Diddy

Shortly after Chenoweth shared that she’d been in an abusive relationship, fans commented, many showing her love and support.

“So sorry if you felt pressured to share this to justify anything. Thank you for sharing because your story can help so many people,” one person wrote on X.

“So sorry to hear that, K. Hope that you are healing. You’re a brilliant artist and deserve nothing but success and happiness,” someone else said.

“You didn’t have to share something so personal,” a third comment read. The X user added, “I’m sure someone will have something negative to say about it .. I’m sorry you had to go through that. I’m happy you got out.”

“Wow. Thank you for sharing. Being vulnerable about painful parts of our history is the best way for ourselves to heal and to help others. It sounds like you’ve found happiness and peace, which you deserve,” a fourth X user added.

Kristin Chenoweth

In another post on X, Chenoweth said that the abusive relationship she was in was “the lowest [she’d] been in [her] life.”

On May 20, Chenoweth returned to social media to thank fans for sending her so much support.

“Hey yall. Tonight before going to sleep, i just wanted to say how much love i feel coming toward me. And i thank you. hod bless. Sleep sweet. Xo,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Diddy has issued an apology after the video of him and Cassie went viral.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” he said in a video statement posted on his Instagram feed. “I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now,” Diddy continued, saying that he went to therapy and is now in rehab. He then said that he’s asked God for “mercy and grace.”

“I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness, I’m truly sorry,” he added.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline toll-free at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org.

