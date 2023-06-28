Lacey Chabert Reunites With ‘Party of Five’ Co-Star Scott Wolf for New Hallmark Movie

Longtime Hallmark star Lacey Chabert surprised fans on June 28, 2023, by revealing that she’s reunited with Scott Wolf, her co-star on the hugely popular 90s TV series “Party of Five,” for a new Hallmark Christmas movie.

Chabert called their new project “a dream come true” via social media, revealing that the duo is in Scotland filming “A Merry Cottage Christmas,” set to premiere during Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” slate of holiday movies later this year.

The movie marks a return to Hallmark for Wolf, who last appeared in 2019’s “A Christmas Love Story” opposite Kristin Chenowith. Celebrities and fans alike celebrated the news on social media, though Chabert has had to address concerns about portraying a couple in the movie. She assured fans they’ll play siblings again in the new movie. Here’s what you need to know:

Lacey Chabert & Scott Wolf Are Executive Producers of New Christmas Movie

Chabert, 40, and Wolf, 55, starred as sister and brother Claudia and Bailey Salinger on FOX’s “Party of Five” series from 1994 to 2000, alongside Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

The duo will portray estranged siblings in “A Merry Scottish Christmas,” which was written by NBC News correspondent Andrea Canning and author Audrey Schulman, according to Deadline. The storyline focuses on Chabert’s character, Lindsay and Wolf’s character, Brad, who travel to Scotland for Christmas, reuniting with their mother Jo, played by Fiona Bell.

Sharing a photo of the duo together, Chabert wrote on Instagram, “A dream come true! I’m so thrilled to be reuniting with one of my dearest friends @iamscottwolf for a very special @hallmarkchannel #CountdownToChristmas movie! We are having so much fun filming #AMerryScottishChristmas and can’t wait to share it with you this holiday season! 🎄❤️🎄❤️”

In the comment section, Canning wrote, “Yay!!! Honored to be apart of this! You and Scott have been so amazing!”

In a press release about the project, Chabert said, “Scott and I have talked for years about doing another project together. When we first read this story about these siblings at a crossroads, we both knew it was the perfect opportunity.”

“Working with Lacey on ‘Party of Five’ was one of my favorite experiences ever,” Wolf said in the statement. “Reuniting after all of these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I’m so glad is coming true.”

Chabert, Wolf and Andrew Gernhard are executive producers of the movie, which is being directed by Dustin Rikert, who also directed Wolf in “A Christmas Love Story.” According to IMDb, Rikert has directed many Hallmark Christmas classics, including 2022’s “A Holiday Spectacular,” 2021’s “A Royal Queens Christmas” and 2019’s “A Nashville Christmas Carol.”

Since their time on “Party of Five,” both Chabert and Wolf have stayed busy acting. Chabert starred in the iconic movie “Mean Girls” with her Hallmark colleague Jonathan Bennett, and has since appeared in over 30 Hallmark movies. Wolf has appeared on The CW’s “Nancy Drew” series since 2019, per IMDb, and has also starred in series “The Night Shift” and “Perception.”

Lacey Chabert Responds to Stars and Fans About New Movie

On her Instagram post about the new movie, Chabert received lots of comments from some of her famous friends as well as fans thrilled about the news.

Jennifer Garner wrote, “This is so special! ♥️” and Chabert replied, ” it’s been so much fun ❤️”

Former “Party of Five” co-star Hewitt wrote, “Omg! Yes!!! Party of two,” to which Chabert replied, “❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Actress Marla Sokoloff commented, “Are you kidding me?!! I LOVE THIS!🙌”

Many fans expressed concern that Chabert and Wolf would be portraying a couple in the movie, which they said would be “gross” and “weird” given that their relationship as siblings on “Party of Five” is so iconic.

One wrote, “Please tell me you are NOT love interests in this!!!!!”

Another commented, “Just tell me there’s no kiss between you two? I mean you’ll be forever sister & brother 🤣❤️ @thereallacey #partyoffiveforever❤️”

To address fans’ concerns, Chabert wrote in the comment section, “We are so happy to be playing brother and sister again ❤️” and also responded directly to several fans.