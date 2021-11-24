Lacey Chabert Asks for Prayers After Revealing Her Sister, Wendy, Died

Hallmark star Lacey Chabert revealed on Instagram that her sister, Wendy, has died. She said that her family’s hearts were shattered and they’re not sure how to move forward. In a social media post, she asked her friends and fans to pray for her family, especially her sister’s two sons.

‘The Shocking Loss Has Left Us So Broken Hearted,’ She Wrote on Social Media

Chabert shared a photo of her sister, Wendy, on social media and a post about how heartbroken her family is after the unexpected death.

Chabert wrote, “Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone. We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever.”

She didn’t share her sister’s cause of death, but revealed that it was a shocking loss for her family. She asked for prayers, especially for her sister’s two sons.

“Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity,” she wrote. “Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers. Thank you so much💔”

Friends & Colleagues Are Rallying Around Her With Support

Chabert’s friends and colleagues are rallying around her with support.

Danica McKellar wrote on Instagram, “Oh my goodness, Lacey. I love you so much and am sending prayers and love to you. 🙏 I don’t know what I could possibly do but please call on me if I can do anything at all. ❤”

Candace Cameron Bure replied, “Lacy, we are praying for you, your family and Wendy’s family 🙏🏻. We love you, always here for you my sweet sweet friend ❤️”

In 2015, Chabert shared a photo on Instagram of her with her older sister, Wendy.

She wrote, “#TBT with my big sister Wendy. Love her so much ❤️”

In November 2020, she shared a photo with her other sister, Chrissy, and wrote: “You and Wendy are the best sisters a girl could hope to have.”

When she shared about Wendy’s death on Facebook, fellow Hallmark star Barbara Niven replied, “My thoughts and prayers and love are with you and your family right now. I know for sure that you will see her again. God bless you and please let me know if there’s anything I can do to help.”

Many friends and fans also shared their own condolences and prayers in support of Chabert and her family.

Chabert’s Brother Was Diagnosed with Cancer in 2016

This isn’t the first hardship that Chabert’s family has gone through. She also has a sister, Chrissy, and a brother, Tony. In March 2016, she shared on Twitter that her brother Tony was very ill with leukemia and needed prayer.

Friends-my brother, Tony, is very ill & needs prayer. He was recently diagnosed w/leukemia. My family deeply appreciates your prayers. — Lacey Chabert (@IamLaceyChabert) March 23, 2016

In August 2016, she revealed the good news that he was in remission.

She wrote in the August 2016 Instagram post above: “This birthday is extra special. He and his wife are expecting a baby boy this week and Tony’s leukemia is in remission 🙏🏻 Four more months of chemo to go, but praise God he’s doing great. I love you so much TJ! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Chabert is married to David Nehdar. They were married just days before Christmas in 2013. Chabert gave birth to daughter Julia Mimi Bella in September 2016. She named her daughter after her mom, Julie, because the two have always been very close, she told People.

