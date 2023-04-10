Hallmark Stars React to Lacey Chabert’s ‘Hilarious’ Easter Bunny Fail

Many Hallmark stars shared their families’ Easter celebrations, from egg hunts to family meals, via social media on April 9, 2023. But one throwback photo by actress Lacey Chabert drew a great deal of attention — and lots of laughs.

Chabert, who shares six-year-old daughter Julia with husband David Nehdar, per Good Housekeeping, said she couldn’t help but post one of her favorite photos taken on Easter when Julia was just two. She explained that despite begging to meet the Easter Bunny and waiting for a long time to do so, Julia refused to even look at the costumed rabbit once it was their turn for a photo. In the image, Chabert is seen laughing as the holds Julia in her lap, whose face is buried in her jean jacket, as they sit next to a giant Easter Bunny.

“I’ll never not post this during Easter time,” Chabert wrote. “We waited forever in line at the Grove for a bunny pic and then she refused to ever make eye contact 😂”

Stars & Fans React to Lacey Chabert’s Easter Post

Chabert’s post drew lots of reactions from her Hallmark colleagues. Melissa Peterman, who co-starred with Chabert in December’s “Haul Out the Holly,” wrote that she’s going to make a t-shirt out for her using the photo. Chabert replied, “Pls do!”

When Hallmark’s head of public relations, Annie Howell, commented on how funny the photo was and wished Chabert and happy Easter, the actress wrote back, “this was after she begged to see the bunny and we wore our matching outfits 😂.” Howell replied, “hahahaha!! Epic and hilarious”

Several former Hallmark colleagues chimed in, too. Candace Cameron Bure wrote, “That’s SO cute 😂❤️” while Danica McKellar called it “A classic!! ❤️” Jen Lilley also commented, writing “#momlife❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂”

Hallmark alum Kimberly J. Brown commented, “Forever my fave Easter 👏🏻😂” to which Chabert replied, “and this age 😭 so precious”

Fans also weighed in on the bunny pic including one who wrote, “Hahahhaha I’d be scared too 😂😂😂❤️” and Chabert responded, “true lol”

Chabert cherishes special moments with her daughter because her three-week Hallmark shoots sometimes require her to be away from important occasions. In August 2022, for instance, she shared an Instagram photo of a bouquet she received from members of the wardrobe department who knew she was having a hard time missing her first day of school.

“I do my best to work my schedule around such special days, but sometimes it just can’t be avoided,” Chabert wrote. “My heart was SO touched. Nothing like the support of others when you need it most.”

Many Other Hallmark Stars Shared Their Easter Celebrations Via Social Media

Chabert wasn’t the only Hallmark star to share photos with Instagram followers on Easter. For instance, Brant and Kim Daugherty shared a joint post with themselves and their son Wilder David, born in April 2021 according to Country Living, at an outdoor egg hunt and posing with a costumed Easter Bunny.

Meanwhile, longtime Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach shared multiple photos in her Instagram Stories of her own family along with a poignant message. She started with a black and white photo of her with her young boys from Easter 2022, which was her first Easter without her dad, who died in the summer of 2021.

“I was slogging through the quicksand that is grief,” DeLoach wrote of her 2022 Easter photo with her boys. “These two carried me through. Them and God.”

DeLoach shared two additional black-and-white photos of her boys, as then a current family photo of her family of four — including husband Ryan Goodell — dressed up for Easter and laughing together.

“Easter 2023,” she captioned the photo. “Breathing for myself again. Still missing my dad every day but able to find the joy again. So very, very grateful.”

Meanwhile, Alison Sweeney posted a photo of her own family at Easter brunch, with her husband David Sanov, whom she married in 2000, and their kids — 18-year-old Benjamin and 14-year-old Megan. While her 2023 post was taken in a warm climate with greenery in the background, Sweeney posted an Easter 2022 photo from a completely different climate, skiing with her family in a snowstorm.

In 2019, she told Smashing Interviews magazine that she cherishes quality time with her children whenever she can.

She said, “I spend time with my kids, sometimes it’s just as simple as staying at home with them because they’ve got school and stuff they need to do. For me, it’s important to create that stability for them in their lives.

Andrew Walker didn’t get to spend Easter with his two young boys and wife Cassandra Troy. In his Instagram Stories, he posted photos of them enjoying their Easter baskets and wrote, “the solo easter bunny was busy this am.”

The Hallmark star also shared a post of himself posing with a giant Easter bunny alongside two friends. He wrote, “The next best thing from hanging out with my family on Easter weekend, is hanging with these two guys and the Easter bunny.”