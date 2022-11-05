Where Was ‘Lights, Camera, Christmas!’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Lights, Camera, Christmas”, premieres on Saturday, November 5, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed, along with behind-the-scenes stories from the cast.

‘Lights, Camera, Christmas’ Was Filmed in & Around Vancouver, Canada

“Lights, Camera, Christmas!” was filmed in the Vancouver, Canada, region according to FTIA. Screenwriter Gary Goldstein told Heavy that it was filmed in August.

In an interview with WNYPapers, Sustad talked about what it’s like filming in British Columbia, while speaking about a different movie she had filmed in the region.

“Yeah, we have filmed in small towns like Gibsons, B.C., where we’ve had to take like a little small ferry over there; and they have transformed all the entire downtown into a scene of a Christmas movie,” she said. “That was a fun one. I think that was ‘Godwink Christmas,’ because a lot of the locals we put as all the extras. … There was this real excitement to be a part of Christmas moviemaking.”

Sustad shared a video when they first started filming.

This movie wrapped in late August, according to a reel shared by Sustad.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

When a movie shoot descends on a small town to film a Christmas movie, local boutique owner Kerry (Sustad) gets hired at the last minute to replace the film’s costume designer. As if this unexpected turn of events isn’t major enough, Kerry also finds herself falling for Brad Barton, (Brotherton) the movie’s famous and charismatic leading man who is starting to pursue more challenging acting roles. Meanwhile, everyone in the town is excited over the movie shoot including Kerry’s mom (Laura Soltis, “Autumn in the City”) who is Brad’s biggest fan. Kerry begins to reconnect with her lost love of the holidays while discovering a renewed passion for clothing design. As her relationship with Brad deepens, they will need to decide if their career ambitions and romance can coexist.

Kimberley Sustad plays Kerry. According to her bio, her work for Hallmark includes cameo appearances on the network’s smash hit series “Chesapeake Shores” and a number of Hallmark Channel original movies like “Christmas by Starlight,” “Wedding Every Weekend,” “The Nine Lives of Christmas,” and its 2021 sequel “The Nine Kittens of Christmas.” Sustad has starred in a number of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, including “A Godwink Christmas,” “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen,” and most recently “North to Home.”

In a very enigmatic Instagram post, she teased the movie she was working on, saying that she was excited for people to see this one.

She also recently posted this video, taken on set while the actors lip-sync, “Ice Ice Baby.”

In a touching post, she thanked the network and her fans for the joy she has being an actress in Hallmark movies.

“What a night,” she wrote. “I cannot believe I am a part of such an incredible family and @hallmarkchannel you really are family. Thank you for having me, and for so many ‘pinch me’ moments. I am so grateful.”

John Brotherton, who plays Brad, most recently appeared on “American Horror Stories,” an anthology series created by Ryan Murphy, according to his bio. Brotherton has appeared regularly in all five seasons of “Fuller House,” which is available on Netflix. After earning a degree in Theatre Arts from Oregon State University, he relocated to Los Angeles, where he has been on shows like “Timeless,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Dexter,” “Drop Dead Diva,” “Fairly Legal,” and “Friends With Benefits.” Brotherton has worked on several films, including “Furious 7.”

Brotherton is excited about the movie and recently shared a reminder to watch it with his fans on Instagram. “Making that Christmas magic… literally 🎥🎅🎄🎬💞” he wrote.

He also thanked the network for the Countdown to Christmas event at Radio City, saying: “@hallmarkchannel you outdid yourself! What an epic event for #countdowntochristmas.”

“November 5th @hallmarkchannel #LightsCameraChristmas @kimberleysustad and I will be kicking off the holiday season in style… 😎🎅💃… literally… 🤔” he wrote.

And look at this picture reel he teased to his fans! “Get your popcorn ready…” he said.

He was recently interviewed by DigitalJournal, talking about the new movie, and about working with Sustad.

“Working with Kimberley Sustad was amazing, she blew me away,” he said. “Kimberley is so incredibly talented. Her toolbox as an actor is so deep. She is so naturally honest and vulnerable on camera. I’ve never had an actor naturally bring tears to my eyes as she did when we worked together. She was my motivation and she was fantastic.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Laura Soltis (Nancy Devine)

Matthew Kevin Anderson (Caleb Turner)

Leila Harrison (Jill Turner)

Veronica Long (Mariah Marquez)

Kallie Hu (Jamie Depalma)

Garfield Wilson (Major Lee)

Jana Berengel (Stella Evans)

Nik Andrews (Fireman #1)

Julie Howgate (Audience Member #1)

Marissa Leong (Audience Member #2)

Christina Walls (Audience Member #3)

