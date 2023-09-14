Hallmark Star Selling ‘Storybook’ L.A. Home: PHOTOS

Less than two years after moving into her charming Los Angeles home, Hallmark star Andie MacDowell is ready to move out — even if she loses money on the deal.

MacDowell, who plays family matriarch Del Landry on the Hallmark series “The Way Home,” has just listed the “storybook Tudor” she bought in 2021 at a price of $4.1 million, according to Robb Report, which tracks luxury real estate. The price she’s asking for the 3,461-square-foot home is $3,999,999.

It’s possible that MacDowell will downside or leave L.A. altogether, given that the SAG-AFTRA strike has decreased her workload and she recently expressed a desire to focus her energy on spending time with her only grandchild.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peek Inside Andie MacDowell’s Los Angeles Tudor

MacDowell’s realtor, Natalie Trabin of Compass, posted a series of photos from the 1928 home on September 6, 2023. A dedicated website was also created to showcase photos and details about the recently-remodeled property, which includes a small swimming pool.

Though the house may look small from the front, it includes five bedrooms, four baths, and a “grand second-story family room,” with panoramic views of Silver Lake Reservoir. According to the listing, the second floor also includes a primary suite that “overlooks the backyard and pool and includes a sitting area, custom walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom with large shower and separate soaking tub.”

The main level, per Robb Report, features a “spacious formal living room sporting a large Palladian fanlight window and wood-burning fireplace,” a formal dining room, and an updated kitchen with an eat-in island and high-end appliances hidden behind custom panels.

This is actually the second Los Angeles property MacDowell has sold in the last year. In 2022, she sold a two-home compound in the Highland Park neighborhood for $2.7 million, per Robb Report.

Andie MacDowell Has Only Lived in L.A. Since 2015

It’s not clear if MacDowell, 65, plans to maintain a residence in L.A. after her current listing sells. For most of her career, she didn’t live near Hollywood, choosing instead to raise her three kids — Margaret, Rainey, and Justin — in Asheville, North Carolina, and on the family’s 3,000-acre Montana ranch, according to USA Today.

But in 2015, she told the newspaper she’d decided to move to L.A. to help her career since her children, whom she shares with ex-husband Paul Qualley, had grown up and moved out.

“I am looking forward to making better connections with people in my business, and at the same time, I have two daughters who are in the business,” she said at the time of her move. “I think it’s a really natural time for me to embrace the world that I work in.”

“I didn’t avoid Los Angeles because I thought it was a horrible place,” she continued. “But I did want my children to have what I perceived was a more sort of normal childhood. I didn’t want my business to be the main focus of what we were doing in our lives — and it wasn’t.”

MacDowell does still have a vacation home in Montana, according to Robb Report, where her son Justin, now 37, works as a real estate agent, per People, and lives with his wife Nicolette and their one-year-old daughter Cozette — MacDowell’s only grandchild.

On August 21, days after her daughter Margaret, 28, married music producer Jack Antonoff in star-studded New Jersey wedding, MacDowell posted a photo of herself carrying Cozette on a beach and declared that she was leaving Instagram.

“I’m going to delete my account,” she wrote over the photo in her Stories, “and if you’re wondering what I’m doing it’s going to be more of this ❤️🥰 I’m tired of the world but not of this”

MacDowell hasn’t had much of a need lately to be in L.A. — or promoting her work on social media. Though Hallmark Channel renewed “The Way Home” for a second season, many TV and film productions are grounded due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. And even when they do resume filming, the series is shot in Canada.

In April, MacDowell did begin filming a new movie in L.A. called “Goodrich” with Mila Kunis and Michael Keaton, according to Deadline, but it’s not clear if the shoot was completed before the strike began.