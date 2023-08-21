Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Steals Mom’s Look for Her Star-Studded Wedding

Actress Andie MacDowell, star of Hallmark Channel‘s “The Way Home,” spent the weekend in New Jersey celebrating her daughter Margaret Qualley’s wedding, which had so much star power that police had to block off the street outside their rehearsal dinner due to as fans tried to get a glimpse of their famous guests, including music megastar Taylor Swift. Fans also couldn’t help but notice that Qualley’s newly-cropped hair looked so similar to her mom’s iconic look in her hit movie “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”

On August 19, 2023, MacDowell’s daughter, actress Margaret Qualley, 28, married Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff, 39, who has been one of Swift’s most frequent collaborators, producing many of her hit songs since 2012, according to People. Other famous guests included singer Lana Del Rey and actors Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, and Cara Delevingne.

It was the second big wedding for MacDowell’s family this summer, given that her son Justin Qualley got married in June. But while that one was an intimate affair, Qualley and Antonoff’s created a media frenzy in Long Island.

Fans & Media Swoon Over Andie MacDowell & Margaret Qualley’s Wedding Looks

Qualley and Antonoff’s wedding festivities took place at Long Beach Island’s Parker’s Garage and at Beach Haven hot spot Bird and Betty’s, according to the Asbury Park Press. Antonoff grew up in New Jersey, and told had previously told the paper that he “spent every summer on Long Beach Island.” He has a home in Colts Neck, New Jersey — a small town near the Jersey Shore that’s also home to Bruce Springsteen.

The couple was photographed holding hands after their ceremony as they switched venues, with the bride wearing a simple white halter dress and matching white Mary Jane flats, with her hair in a short bob.

British Vogue wrote that her hair style was “undeniably reminiscent” of the curly bob that her mom sported when she played Carrie in her hit movie “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and Page Six featured tweeted a side-by-side comparison of the two.

“It feels right that Qualley should sport a similar style on the day she got her own happy ending,” Vogue’s beauty editor, Hannah Coates, wrote.

Margaret Qualley was the spitting image of mom Andie MacDowell with bridal bob at Jack Antonoff wedding https://t.co/ZueMCdPIMS pic.twitter.com/9UpD9WXyYY — Page Six (@PageSix) August 21, 2023

Fans and media also swooned over MacDowell’s looks at the rehearsal dinner — held at the Black Whale in Beach Haven — and at the wedding. At both events, she wore her hair down, showcasing her flowing gray curls.

To the wedding, MacDowell wore a breezy, light blue ankle-length dress with a botanical motif, with a belt adorned with a silk blue flower. Wearing strappy gold sandals, she was photographed smiling widely as she crossed the street to the reception, flanked by police officers keeping fans at bay.

Meanwhile, Page Six published photos of MacDowell at the rehearsal dinner the night before, standing on a deck wearing a navy and white striped sundress. The outlet reported her being spotted playing inside the venue with a baby, who was likely her only grandchild, one-year-old Cozette, the daughter of her son Justin and his wife Nicolette.

After his June nuptials, MacDowell posted on Instagram about how special it was to be with her entire family, including Margaret, Justin and her other daughter, musician Rainey Qualley.

She wrote, “We played, we laughed we partied, we had fun and so much joy.”

MacDowell has not commented yet on the wedding or her new son-in-law. Throughout the weekend, she posted inspiring quotes in her Instagram Stories, as she often does, with no mention of the festivities.

The day after the wedding, on August 20, her only Story was a shared post featuring the Lao Tzu quote, “If you realize that all things change, there is nothing you will try to hold on to.”

Taylor Swift Fans Swarmed Wedding Venues, Requiring Police Intervention

Police had to show up after people flooded street in New Jersey where Taylor Swift was seen entering a venue. pic.twitter.com/dEX3ysJsqx — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 19, 2023

Swift’s attendance at the festivities created a fan and media frenzy throughout the weekend. As news spread that she was at the Black Whale Bar & Restaurant for the rehearsal dinner on August 18, so many people showed up outside the venue that police had to be brought in for crowd control and to block off the street, according to Vulture.

Videos tweeted and shared on TikTok by onlookers showed the area overrun by fans, and one person tweeted photos of people knocking on the windows of the restaurant.

Swift and Antonoff, who produced multiple hits and have been close friends for over a decade and he says she’s the one who first noticed his talents as a producer.

“She’s the first person who recognized me as a producer,” he said on “TIME’s Person of the Week” podcast. “A lot of people are afraid to sign off on something that isn’t done by a proven person.”

According to Billboard, Antonoff and Qualley were first spotted kissing in New York in August 2021, and their first public appearance together was during the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. By that May, Qualley was wearing an engagement ring and confirmed their upcoming wedding in a since-deleted Instagram photo of the ring with a caption that read, “Oh I love him.”

Swift then became friends with Qualley, too. Elle reported in May that Swift and her then-beau Matt Healy went on a double date with Antonoff and Qualley at Casa Cipriani in New York City.