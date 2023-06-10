Where Was ‘Love’s Greek to Me’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Love’s Greek to Me,” premieres on Saturday June 10, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Torrey DeVitto, Yannis Tsimitselis, and Marina Sirtis. Read on to learn all about where “Love’s Greek to Me” was filmed and see behind-the-scenes stories from the cast.

‘Love’s Greek to Me’ Was Filmed in Greece

Part of the “June Weddings” lineup, “Love’s Greek to Me” was filmed in part in Santorini, Greece. It was also partly filmed in Bulgaria, Digital Journal reported.

DeVitto told ET about filming in Greece: “Filming in Santorini was an absolute dream. The sunsets alone were enough to take your breath away. I think the biggest memory that will stay with me forever though was the cast I got to experience Greece with. Every single one of us got along and genuinely loved being around each other.”

DeVitto posted a few pictures of herself and her co-workers while she was filming in Greece, with the hashtag “#LoveIsGreekToMe 🇬🇷 🤍”

On May 2, she posted another set with the caption “That’s a wrap, Santorini! 🤍 I can not say enough wonderful things about this experience and the people I got to work with. Can’t wait to share this project with you all! #LoveIsGreekToMe”

“In between takes 🎬” she shared in another post.

“Greece 🇬🇷 🤍” she wrote in another picture.

Tsimitselis had the opportunity to also share some pictures on his Instagram account from when they were filming.

“What a beautiful island Santorini !! Everywhere you look someone is getting married 😂😂😂” he wrote.

“Something new is coming !!!! Good morning #meetingnewfriends 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊☀️☀️☀️by hugk #greekislands @santorini #greece” he shared.

“…. up and ranting :-)))) i dont want comments shoes and socks are work Clothes 😂😂😂!!! #greekislands” he shared.

He also shared a highlight folder called “Greek To Me” on his account, showing a few reels from his work, including flipping through the script.

In an interview with Digital Journal, Tsimitselis said the only problem with filming was how beautiful it was.

“The only problem in Santorini was that there too much light there especially since all the houses were white,” he said. “Regardless, it was a clean, Greek light, and it was a very beautiful island, and the same holds true for Bulgaria.”

He added: “I am proud of this movie because it showcases the energy of us Greeks. Greeks are very dynamic and extroverted group of people, and we showcase our emotions very vividly. I invite everybody to visit not only Santorini, but the other beautiful Greek islands as well, which are infinite… I hope viewers are able to see the beauty of Greece in this film.”

Meet the Cast of ‘Love’s Greek to Me’

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Ilana (DeVitto) and her Greek boyfriend Mike (Tsimitselis) travel to Santorini for his sister Alex’s (Katerina Konstas) wedding, where all his relatives immediately welcome her with open arms. When Mike surprises Ilana by asking her to marry him at the same lighthouse where his father proposed many years prior, his well-meaning – and overly enthusiastic – mother Athena (Sirtis) shifts into overdrive, excited to be gaining another daughter. Ilana gets caught in the vortex of Athena’s attempts to “help,” including purchasing a wedding gown for her future daughter-in-law and booking the church…even though Ilana and Mike aren’t rushing to set a date or plan on having a big fat Greek wedding. As Alex’s big day nears and the preparations ramp up, Ilana becomes more uneasy about what the future may hold for her and Mike, leading her to wonder if they’re truly meant to be together or if love is all Greek to her.

Ilana is played by Torrey DeVitto. Her bio shared that in addition to acting, she loves holistic practices and she’s a yogi, certified in reiki and the akashic records. In addition to her spiritual practices, she’s an advocate for woman’s safety and has been a vegan or vegetarian for the last 13 years. Her acting credits include “Pretty Little Liars,” “Vampire Diaries” (Meredith), “Amy Makes Three,” “Army Wives,” “One Tree Hill,” “Scrubs,” and more.

Yannis Tsimitselis plays Mike. According to his bio, he was born in Switzerland but grew up in the Greek village of Galatas in Messolonghi and later in Patras. In terms of TV roles, he starred in the popular Greek series like “On a Red Background,” “The Building,” “Footsteps in the Sand,” “Come to My Place,” and “Mary, Mary, Mary.” Additionally, Tsimitselis made guest appearances on Greek shows such as “Working Woman,” “The Generation of 592 Euros,” and “Seven Deadly Mothers-in-Law.”

Athena, Mike’s mother, is played by Marina Sirtis. According to her bio, Sirtis achieved global recognition for her portrayal of Deanna Troi in the highly successful TV series “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and its four Paramount feature film adaptations. Born in London, Sirtis applied to the esteemed Guild Hall School of Music and Drama, despite her parents’ initial opposition. Following her graduation, she gained experience on British TV before making her way to Los Angeles to pursue her career in acting. She also starred in the movie “Crash,” along with having TV credits on “NCIS,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Closer,” and more. She can also be seen on Hallmark’s “My Summer Prince.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Katerina Konstas

Dimitri Gripari

Panagiotis Margetis

Maria Maragkou

Andreas Karras

