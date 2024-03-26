Lucas Is Edgier in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11, Kevin McGarry Hints

Kevin McGarry, who portrays Nathan on “When Calls the Heart,” recently spoke about Lucas’ feature in season 11, revealing intriguing clues about what to expect now that Lucas and Elizabeth have broken up.

The Characters Aren’t Immediately ‘Cool’ With the Shift from Lucas to Nathan, McGarry Shared

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar, McGarry first talked about the potential tension we might see when Lucas (portrayed by Chris McNally) is still in Hope Valley while Nathan and Elizabeth are testing their new romance.

“This show is not without its drama,” McGarry shared. “…I think for the Lucas fans, it wouldn’t be fair to just pretend like nothing happened and there’s no feelings there. So of course, a lot of stuff is still played out. We’re still gonna see the situation played out honestly. It’s not just like a switch is flipped and everybody’s cool.”

Lucas Has ‘More of an Edge’ as the Show Dives Into His Past

McGarry also revealed that this season will present what is perhaps the most interesting side to Lucas yet on the show.

“The Lucas character has a bit more of an edge to him now…” McGarry said. “And I will say when you’re not partnered up with the number one on the show, when it’s not about the love story, the writers have to dive into their past and their personal stuff. And a lot of that stuff comes to the surface. And we kind of find out who Lucas is and was, and it’s very interesting. I think it’s the most interesting Lucas I’ve seen on the show so far.”

McGarry Apologized to Hurt Fans

McGarry also apologized to any Elizabeth-Lucas fans who were hurt by the changes in season 10 and 11.

“My message is that I am sorry if anybody is hurt from the way that the story is being told,” he said. “That’s not anybody’s intention. The long-term is always to tell a great story. Tell a long story… I really hope that you stay with us. Every character is inherently good on the show and just because somebody is not with somebody else, it doesn’t mean that they’re not an important character on the show.”

He added that the show wouldn’t exist without Lucas.

“Lucas is a very big part of Hope Valley and I don’t think we’d have to show without Chris, Lucas,” he said. “[There are] multiple heartbeats on this show. It wouldn’t survive without the cast. I’m sorry if anybody is hurt, but I really think the show is moving to a really beautiful place and I hope you stick around and watch it.”

Showrunner Lindsay Sturman, in an interview with Heart to Hearties, previously said that McNally will still be a lead character in season 11.

“Yes… Lucas is one of our leads and he always will be and he’s an incredible actor,” Sturman said. “…His journey is incredibly exciting in season 11. And I think that … we we get to see a side of him that we didn’t know… We went back and kind of mined what did we know about him, and then … carry those stories through.”