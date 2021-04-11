Inside Lucas’ Office on ‘When Calls the Heart’: Director Shares Close-Up Details

For the first time, When Calls the Heart viewers got to see Lucas’ office in Season 8 Episode 8 on Hallmark. His office has never been revealed before, but he invited Elizabeth in for a visit during the episode, revealing a glimpse of his hidden life to her and to Hallmark viewers. Peter DeLuise, director, shared close-up details and photos from the office.

The ‘When Calls the Heart’ Director Shared More Details About Lucas’ Office

The director of When Calls the Heart, Peter DeLuise, shared more details about Lucas’ office on Instagram. He shared a series of photos showing the intricate details that went into designing the office.

Here are screenshots of the photos he shared from the set on Instagram. You can see that a lot of care went into the design. There are many details on Lucas’ desk, including a phone, a lamp, and a typewriter. There are three framed pictures on the wall behind his desk.

They paid attention to every detail when designing Lucas’s office, including the plants on the walls and every decoration.

Behind his desk is a clock to help keep him on task and on deadline.

His favorite mugs, indicating a lot of travel and worldly interests, sit behind him.

His interests from around the world are evident in the knick-knacks on his shelves, including Japanese nesting dolls, a signed baseball, an airplane, a photo of the Eiffel Tower, a World’s Fair sign, and a baseball bat. He’s clearly a baseball fan, a darts fan, a card player (as we already learned), and a traveler with eclectic interests.

Here’s another photo showing shelves not visible in the previous photo. A domino set can be seen.

And here’s another view of his office.

A large rug hangs on one wall, and more framed photos, along with a chess set.

On Instagram, one fan wrote: “Just beautiful! Love how sets tell stories too. Thanks so much for sharing this wonderful work.”

Here’s another view of the same side of his office from a different angle.

On Instagram, one fan wrote, “Ok, I just switched to team Lucas’s office…”

DeLuise also shared how they designed Lucas’s office and where it’s located. He wrote: “Lucas’ Office was built in the Saloon, making use of two already existing walls.”

Pascale Hutton added: “Fun fact: that space was also transformed (multiple times) for various train stations!!!”

Lucas Invited Elizabeth To See His Office

A reveal from Parade before the episode aired showed Lucas inviting Elizabeth to visit him in the office. The reveal was found in a gallery of Parade-exclusive photos for the new episode. One fan said in a tweet that this must be an important “key scene” for the couple.

Another fan pointed out that the door has a "private" sign on it, but Lucas invited her inside. They tweeted: "notice the door says Private…and he let her in! He brought her into his private life, just like she discussed last week."

Another fan pointed out that the door has a “private” sign on it, but Lucas invited her inside. They tweeted: “notice the door says Private…and he let her in! He brought her into his private life, just like she discussed last week.”

Yes very true — debbie golda (@DebraGolda) April 9, 2021

