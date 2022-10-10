Luke Macfarlane on His Love Life: Is He Dating?

Luke Macfarlane likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight. The Hallmark star recently appeared in a new same-sex romance feature film called “Bros.” So naturally, his love life has become a topic of conversation again. Here’s what he said when asked if he’s dating anyone.

Macfarlane Said He’s Still Guarding His Privacy

In an interview with Page Six, Macfarlane was asked if he’s seeing anyone romantically.

The 42-year-old replied: “I’m not going to talk about that at all. I give you my performance and you give me my privacy!”

He came out publicly as gay back in 2008, not knowing how it would affect his career. He told Page Six that to him, honesty is more important than anything else.

“I think so many of the people I saw were tortured and ruined by the lies that they had to tell,” he said. “Hollywood is very important, work is very important but I think being honest is much more important.”

Comedian Billy Eichner — who also stars in “Bros” — confirmed to a crowd at the movie’s premiere in New York City that he and Macfarlane get along great but they’re not dating, Page Six reported. Macfarlane said: “Sorry Page Six,” after Eichner’s comment.

Eichner then realized that Page Six was in the audience and joked that he and Macfarlane were an item, saying, “Oh, we’re dating. We’re dating, we’re f***ing, it’s amazing.”

Macfarlane Once Said He Hopes to Get Married One Day

Macfarlane has been consistent about not wanting to talk about his private life. In 2017, he told In Magazine that he doesn’t like to talk about who he’s dating.

“I don’t like to talk about my personal life in interviews,” he said when asked.

In an interview with Chicago Tribune in 2008, shortly after he came out as gay, Macfarlane shared that he did hope to one day be married. He said this shortly before his character on “Brothers & Sisters,” Scotty, got married to Kevin in the show’s season finale.

“How exciting that we’re saying, ‘This can be part of the cultural fabric, now,” he told Chicago Tribune about the episode. “It is two series regulars, two people that you invite into your home and you see every week. It’s telling of the beginning of more waves and I’m very proud of that.”

He added: “In portraying gay people, the more we realize it’s just like portraying anybody else. Gay marriage, it’s not about two people being gay, it’s about two people who love each other and who have decided to commit to each other for the exact same reasons any other couple would get married.”

In an interview with Julliard in 2008, he reiterated his desire not to make his private life public.

He said, “I feel strongly that there is a distinction between revealing my sexual preference and my most private thoughts. My sexual preference is one irrefutable aspect of me, like the color of my skin. I’ve never been interested in revealing intimate details about my life. The concern with engaging with the media has to do with trying to make sure they will understand this difference.”

