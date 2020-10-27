Inside Luke Macfarlane’s Love Life & Why He Keeps Things Private

Luke Macfarlane just starred in a new Hallmark Christmas movie, Chateau Christmas. Many fans would love to know about his love life. Who is he dating? Is he married?

Macfarlane Came Out as Gay in 2008 & Said He Hoped To Be Married One Day

Luke Macfarlane came out publicly in 2008 as being gay in real life, while playing a gay man on Brothers & Sisters, Chicago Tribune reported at the time. He said the decision to come out publicly wasn’t easy, as he worried about how it might impact his career. He was 28 at the time.

Today, MacFarlane is not married. In 2008, he said he didn’t want to comment on who he was dating at the time, but that he did hope to one day be married. He added: “Gay marriage, it’s not about two people being gay, it’s about two people who love each other and who have decided to commit to each other for the exact same reasons any other couple would get married.”

In 2008, he also told Chicago Tribune: “There is this desire in L.A. to wonder who you are and what’s been blaring for me for the last three years is how can I be most authentic to myself — so this is the first time I am speaking about it in this way.”

Macfarlane has been a leading man on Hallmark series and he also had a lead role in the sci-fi series Killjoys.

In 2017, he told In Magazine that he doesn’t like to talk about his personal life in interviews or share who he’s dating.

He Was Once Rumored to Be Dating Wentworth Miller, Who Said Coming Out Was a Major Struggle for Him

Macfarlane was once rumored to be romantically connected to actor Wentworth Miller of Prison Break, and Perez Hilton, among many other sites, shared the rumor in 2007. However, the rumor was never confirmed and at the time, Miller had not come out publicly.

In 2013, Miller came out publicly and shared that he once struggled so much with his sexual orientation that he tried to kill himself at the age of 15, ABC News reported. He said that he pretended everything was fine afterward. He came out at the age of 41 in a letter to the St. Petersburg International Film Festival Committee in 2013. In that letter, he turned down a chance to be the guest of honor, writing: “I am deeply troubled by the current attitude toward and treatment of gay men and women by the Russian government. The situation is in no way acceptable, and I cannot in good conscience participate in a celebratory occasion hosted by a country where people like myself are being systematically denied their basic right to live and love openly.”

Macfarlane Prefers To Keep His Private Life Private

Macfarlane prefers to keep his private life private. In an interview with Julliard in 2008, he said: “I feel strongly that there is a distinction between revealing my sexual preference and my most private thoughts. My sexual preference is one irrefutable aspect of me, like the color of my skin. I’ve never been interested in revealing intimate details about my life. The concern with engaging with the media has to do with trying to make sure they will understand this difference.”

Macfarlane told Yahoo in 2019 that he would support Hallmark having a gay romance leading one of its movies. He said: “…I have so much faith in the brand, if they feel like that’s something that’s on the horizon for them, sign me up. Absolutely. And I know they’re really smart and I know that they are changing, so that is definitely a possibility. And I would support it.”

