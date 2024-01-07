Luke Macfarlane Spills Details on Hallmark Stars’ Paychecks

According to actor Luke Macfarlane, it pays to work for Hallmark. In a new podcast interview, the rom-com star revealed details on how the network pays its top talent and why re-airings of their movies matter so much.

Here’s what you need to know:

Luke Macfarlane Says It’s Been Worthwhile to Sign Exclusive Deals With Hallmark

In December 2023, Macfarlane appeared on Tosh Show with comedian Daniel Tosh, who shared that he is a huge fan of Hallmark Christmas movies, but called its movies based around other holidays and seasons “garbage.”

“It’s part of when you’re in the stable (of regular Hallmark actors),” Macfarlane explained. “You gotta pay your dues, you gotta do them all…I think I’ve hit all the other seasons.”

Macfarlane returned to Hallmark in 2023 after announcing a year before that he was leaving the network behind to explore other projects, including co-starring with Billy Eichner in “Bros” and in the Apple+ TV series “Platonic.”

“They’ve been very good to me, but I think I’ve told my story for now with those folks,” Macfarlane told the Los Angeles Times in August 2022. “I mean, how many firefighters can I play?”

But the appeal of healthy paychecks and making feel-good movies lured Macfarlane back, first to film the fall 2023 rom-com “Notes of Autumn” opposite Ashley Williams and then the new Christmas movie, “Catch Me If You Claus.” Macfarlane, like many of the network’s top talent, said it’s been worthwhile to sign exclusive deals with Hallmark.

“I’ve had, like, overall deals with (Hallmark) where I’m gonna commit to five…Christmas movies or five movies, but I can’t work for any other network,” Macfarlane said. “And they name all the other networks and (other projects) can’t be holiday related.”

When Macfarlane starred in Netflix’s “Single All the Way” in 2021, he was not under contract with Hallmark — but he admitted to Tosh that his paycheck for that movie wasn’t as much as he makes on Hallmark movies.

“Was the paycheck (for Netflix) bigger or smaller?” Tosh asked, to which Macfarlane replied, “Smaller.”

“Do Hallmark movies pay?” Tosh then inquired, to which Macfarlane responded, “Mmm-hmm.”

“They pay you well and your rate goes up, I assume, every time?” Tosh continued, and again, Macfarlane nodded and replied, “Mmm-hmm.”

“It is a nice thing,” Macfarlane admitted, adding, “They do (pay well).”

Luke Macfarlane Says the More His Movies Air, the More Money He Makes

Tosh was curious about whether Macfarlane makes “residuals” on his Hallmark movies, much like actors on syndicated TV shows can earn years after their original series airs.

“They have to air a certain amount of time before you start getting (more money) because, as you know, they air them a lot,” Macfarlane explained. “So if you end up doing one of the ones that kind of hits and it’s popular, it gets aired more and more, so you eventually get residuals.”

Tosh also asked whether he’s “competitive” with other Hallmark stars.

“Kind of,” Macfarlane replied. “Like, the more I do it, it’s like, ‘What timeslot did you get?’ Leading up to Christmas, it’s sort of like the distance — how far out (from Christmas). One that comes right after Halloween kind of feels like…it’s a little early for a lot of viewers.”

“The prime spot is Thanksgiving,” he continued. “‘Cause the family’s together, they gotta find something everybody can watch.”

Macfarlane’s holiday movie, “Catch Me If You Claus,” aired on Thanksgiving night. According to the TV Ratings Guide, it came in second place behind a college football game on ESPN.

On January 5, Hallmark announced that “A Merry Scottish Christmas” starring Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf, which premiered the weekend leading into Thanksgiving, was the most-watched movie of the year on cable TV with 3.3 million viewers on its premiere night.

According to Forbes, it not only out-rated all other entertainment programs on cable, but also every news program the week of its November release. Meanwhile, “A Biltmore Christmas” starring Kristoffer Polaha and Bethany Joy Lenz, came in close behind with 3.1 million viewers the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Hallmark hasn’t announced any future projects with Macfarlane in 2024. But Apple+ TV recently renewed “Platonic,” in which he co-stars with Rose Byrne and Seth Rogan, for a second season. He has also said recently his goals include appearing on Broadway and in an action movie.