Mamie Laverock’s Parents & Siblings Have All Appeared on Hallmark Channel

On May 27, 2024, the parents of Hallmark Channel actress Mamie Laverock revealed that 19-year-old was on life support after she “fell five stories” from a balcony walkway. As news spread about the tragedy, which occurred at a hospital where Laverock had been under doctors’ care since an undisclosed” medical emergency” on May 11, many fans have grown curious about her family.

Nicole and Rob Compton, Laverock’s Vancouver-based mom and stepdad, are both actors and set up a GoFundMe campaign in mid-May so they could afford to be by their daughter’s side daily, writing that Laverock was expected to be hospitalized for up to a month.

But on May 27, they provided a somber update on the page, revealing that the day before, Laverock was “escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.”

“She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support,” they wrote, adding that their family was “devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

Mamie Laverock’s 2 Sisters Have Acted in Hallmark Channel Projects, Too

Mamie’s mom, Nicole Compton (née Rockmann), had two young daughters — Mamie and Laiken — when she met her now-husband, Rob Compton, who became the girls’ stepdad. Nicole and Rob later welcomed a third daughter, Cadence Compton.

In November 2019, Rob posted an Instagram photo of their family of five and wrote, “13 years together you came in to my life with 2 amazing girls 6 years later we had one more. Thank you @nicolerockmann for so much love.”

All three girls have appeared as child actors in a variety of Hallmark projects over the years, in addition to appearing in other TV series and movies.

Mamie is well known to “When Calls The Heart” fans for her award-winning role as Rosaleen Sullivan, the daughter of Hope Valley’s Molly Sullivan — played by Johannah Newmarch. In 2014, her character was so traumatized over the death of her dad, she couldn’t speak. Mamie won the Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a TV Series for her performance and was nominated for a Leo. Mamie made a celebrated return to the show nearly 10 years later, in 2023.

The actress also appeared in Hallmark’s 2018 rom-com “Wedding of Dreams” starring Debbie Gibson, and in 2019, she appeared in two episodes of Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” per IMDb. Her first acting role was the 2012 Reese Witherspoon romantic thriller “This Means War,” but her scenes wound up on the cutting room floor.

Laiken, meanwhile, appeared in one Hallmark movie — 2015’s “‘Tis The Season for Love’ with Sarah Lancaster and Brendan Penny, per IMDb — and has landed roles in the Apple+ crime drama “Home Before Dark” and the 2017 horror flick “The Hollow Child” alongside her sister Mamie and WCTH’s Newmarch.

Their youngest sister, Cadence, has appeared in multiple Hallmark movies, per her IMDb page, including “An Easter Bloom,” which premiered in April. She was also in 2023’s “Sweeter Than Chocolate” with Eloise Mumford, 2022’s “Inventing the Christmas Prince” starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, and 2018’s “Christmas Bells Are Ringing” with Emilie Ullerup. Beyond Hallmark, Cadence is also set to appear in Halle Berry’s horror/suspense movie, “Never Let Go,” due for release in September.

Mamie Laverock’s Mom & Stepdad Are Also Actors With Experience at Hallmark

Mamie and her sisters aren’t the only ones in the family who’ve appeared on Hallmark Channel.

While her mom, Nicole, has worked for many years as a flight attendant for Air Canada, per LinkedIn, she also tried to break into acting, landing a variety of small TV roles between 2010 and 2018, per IMDb. She’s received some of the most screen time by accompanying her daughters on Hallmark shoots.

When Cadence played the part of Samantha in 2018’s “Christmas Bells Are Ringing” with Emily Ullerup, Nicole played Samantha’s mom. She has also worked as a stand-in on the sets of Hallmark projects like 2022’s “Time For Him to Come Home for Christmas” and 2012’s “Hitched for the Holidays.”

Meanwhile, Rob has landed many small roles in TV series and movies since 2011, per his IMDb page, including playing a character named Rizzo on an episode of “When Calls The Heart” in 2015. His most recent role was in an episode of the CBS drama “Tracker.”

Throughout the years, Mamie’s TV mom, Newmarch, has become close with the family of five. When she and Mamie appeared on the Heart to Hearties podcast in March, Newmarch said that when Mamie got to reprise her role as Rosaleen, she was elated.

“You know, Mamie’s family is so lovely and dear to me, so it was just a big win for the whole family,” she said, adding that she was looking forward to getting together soon with Mamie for lunch in Vancouver.

“It’s a real joy to just see you in person,” she told Mamie on the podcast, filmed via Zoom. “I know we’ve texted a bit, but it’s great to see your shining, beautiful face. Keep up the great work

you’re doing on your life.”