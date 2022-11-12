Taylor Swift’s Longtime Friend to Host New Show on HGTV

Superstar Taylor Swift is known for her cozy English country vibe, so she probably won’t qualify for her friend Todrick Hall’s brand new HGTV show, in which he and designer Kim Myles search for the “blingiest house in America.” But given that Swift and Hall have a rich history of supporting each others’ work, there’s a good chance the red-hot singer-songwriter will be tuning in when the series debuts in December.

Todrick Hall to Co-Host ‘Battle of the Bling’ on HGTV

A singer and choreographer who first found fame on “American Idol” in 2010, Hall has become known for his colorful personality and over-the-top style. So he feels right at home co-hosting “Battle of the Bling,” which HGTV just announced will premiere on December 9, 2022, with two half-hour episodes.

The five-episode series will follow him and design expert Myles as they tour 15 eye-popping properties, looking to crown the “blingiest” of the bunch. The homeowners who nominated their own abodes for the show all take pride in their “ostentatious, unapologetically ‘extra'” homes, according to HGTV.

To choose a winner, Hall and Myles worked with a panel of three HGTV stars: Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab,” Keith Bynum of “Bargain Block” and Jackie Siegel of “The Queen of Versailles.” HGTV says the winner gets “bragging rights,” a “magnificent” trophy, and will be featured in HGTV Magazine.

“We saw homes that were shockingly extra—even to me—and I’m all about the bling,” Hall said in a press release. “Meeting and celebrating these homeowners and their amazing style was a riot. Choosing a winner among these towers of glitz and glam was not easy, as every home was worthy of a crown.”

Todrick Hall & Taylor Swift Try to Bring Out the Best in Each Other

Hall has amassed over six million social media followers who love his visual albums, colorful stage performances, and his TV roles as a guest judge and choreographer on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and a much-maligned house member on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

He and Swift became fast friends in 2015, according to Insider, after he produced a creative mashup of the hits on her 1989 album and she invited him to meet her on tour. The two frequently posted their hang-outs and have collaborated multiple times since, including on her “You Need to Calm Down” music video, for which they won a 2019 MTV Video Music Award.

In an Instagram photo Swift uploaded to share their blinged-out outfits for the video, she wrote, “Just like me life, this video was co-executive produced by @todrick.”

When Swift released her record-breaking album “Midnights,” Hall shared an Instagram video on October 21 of himself opening up a box of merch with a personal note, and dressing in her promotional hoodie and jogger pants.

In May 2021, Hall told Bustle that he loves how generous Swift is with her peers and colleagues, which is why she’s likely cheering him and his new show on behind the scenes.

“She is so about promoting other people and lifting other people up and collaborating and giving them opportunities and sharing her wealth,” he said.