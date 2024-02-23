Entertainer Heartbroken Over Family Loss: ‘She Changed Me Forever’

A fan-favorite soap opera star and Hallmark alum recently shared a beautiful tribute about a devastating loss. Melissa Claire Egan, who stars on “The Young and the Restless” and appeared in Hallmark’s “Holiday for Heroes,” took to social media to let fans know about her family’s heartbreak.

Here’s what you need to know:

Melissa Claire Egan’s Dog Sophia Died

On February 21, Egan shared a tribute to her dog Sophia on her Instagram page. “So very sad to share we had to say goodbye to our sweet Sophia yesterday,” she wrote. Egan included a handful of photos, and one video, highlighting her family’s time with the dog over the years.

“Although we were lucky to have 16 1/2 years with this special angel, it just never seems like enough time,” Egan acknowledged. She continued, “We are heartbroken but also grateful.”

“The Young and the Restless” star also noted, “Sophia made me a mom. She changed me forever…She was the best girl, so much personality, hated the mailman and loved ‘getting the mail.'”

The video Egan included in her Instagram post showed Sophia’s passion for the mailman and mail delivery. Egan could be heard trying to calm the dog down, as Sophia stood at the door waiting for the mail to drop through the slot.

As soon as the mail came through the mail slot, Sophia grabbed each piece and shook it intensely. Egan’s tribute suggested this was a common occurrence.

Egan’s caption also detailed that Sophia “Slowed down a lot the last year or two,” but noted she “always had the most human eyes.”

Egan’s Post Prompted Dozens of Fans & Colleagues to Send Their Love & Support

The “Holidays to Heroes” star admitted she couldn’t imagine Sophia not being a part of their life any longer. “I know it’s part of life as a dog parent, but it hurts so bad,” Egan shared.

She also wrote, “We will love you forever four sweet Sophie girl. And will see you again one day. Now go get that mailman.”

Quite a few fellow entertainers commented on Egan’s post, sending her love and support.

“Oh no. So sorry, Missy. It’s just the worst. Sending you all lots of love,” wrote fellow soap star Greg Rikaart.

“The Young and the Restless” co-star Tracey Bregman added, “Oh honey, I’m so sorry. My heart breaks for you. These angel babies come into our lives for just a short time but leave their lasting paw prints on our hearts forever.”

Courtney Hope, who has starred on both “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” shared, “I’m so sorry missy 🥺❤️❤️! I know how much you didn’t want this 🙏🏼 she couldn’t have been more loved!”

“Oh nooooo I’m so so sorry Missy,” commented Cameron Mathison.

Hallmark fans may recall that Mathison and his family recently faced a similar goodbye. In December 2023, the actor revealed his family’s beloved dog Red had died after a cancer battle.

“I’m so sorry, there is nothing like losing someone we love so unconditionally, 🐾” a fan wrote.

Another fan added, “I’m so sorry Missy. She must have lived a wonderful life having you as her dog mom. Sending love ❤️🙏🏻🐾.”