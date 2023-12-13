Cameron Mathison Mourns Loss of ‘Huge Part of Our Family’

Hallmark star Cameron Mathison is grieving the loss of a beloved family member.

In April, the actor revealed that the family’s dog, Red, had been diagnosed with cancer. Red, a Doberman, had been with the family since he was a puppy.

Mathison referred to him as his “best bud.” In the Hallmarkies Podcast, the Hallmark star revealed Red had cancer on his spine and in his bone marrow. Luckily, pain medication helped Red maintain his quality of life after the diagnosis.

Sadly, Red has now died.

Here’s what you need to know:

Red Died Peacefully in His Sleep

On December 11, Mathison shared the sad news in an Instagram post. The Hallmark star wrote, “So incredibly sad to say our sweet Red has lost his battle with cancer. Fortunately he passed away peacefully while sleeping.”

Mathison explained Red “was truly my best buddy and such a huge part of our family.” The actor also shared a video montage of highlights from the years the dog and the family were together.

“Everyday when I came home he would run to our driveway fence and kiss me through the bars before I came through the gate. Every single day,” Mathison recalled.

He noted he had “So so many great memories… grateful for all of them. I miss you already sweet boy.”

The video Mathison created had the Queen song “You’re My Best Friend” playing as years’ worth of memories were shown. Red clearly had been very bonded to Mathison, but he was close with the rest of the family too.

Some of the photos showed Red with Mathison’s two kids, Lucas and Leila, who are now 20 and 17. The sweet Doberman was also shown with Mathison’s wife, Vanessa Arevalo, too.

Red’s Cancer Caused Paralysis in His Back Legs

In August, Mathison shared an update on Red and the cancer progression on his Instagram page. “As a cancer survivor it’s so hard to see others receive that dreaded diagnosis,” the Hallmark star noted.

“Red was diagnosed with a Multiple Myeloma type Cancer diagnosis a few months ago,” he noted. Mathison continued, “It’s inside his spine, and caused paralysis in his back legs.”

The video the actor included showed Mathison walking Red outdoors. Because his back legs had become paralyzed, Red was set up with a wheeled device that supported him so he could still enjoy the outdoors.

Mathison shared, “The prognosis isn’t good, but… we are doing our best to keep his quality of life the best we can for the time he has left.” He also wrote, “Love you Red… you’ve been so good to us for 11 years and we are doing our best to show you how grateful we are.”

Mathison’s Colleagues Flooded Him With Support

The comments section of Mathison’s Instagram post was quickly filled with notes from the actor’s colleagues.

“Oh Cam, I’m so sorry. Such a deep deep heartbreak. Wrapping you up in so much love,” wrote Nikki DeLoach.

Erin Krakow added, “So sorry. Sending love to you and your family!”

“Awww sweet baby. Sending you all so much love and hugs and prayers for your hearts,” commented Candace Cameron Bure.

“The worst pain I ever felt was losing my girl. I’m so sorry brother,” shared Andrew Walker.

Danica McKellar’s comment read, “Sending love, prayers and hugs to your heart!”

Additional comments were left by other fellow entertainers such as Victor Webster, Missy Claire Egan, Finola Hughes, Amanda Kloots, Jennie Garth, Jesse Metcalfe, and many fans.