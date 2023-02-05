Hallmark Star Embraces Departed Mother’s Birthday: ‘Miss You More Than Words Can Say’

A fan-favorite Hallmark star shared a special tribute to his mother on her birthday, and he received a lot of love in response to it. Cameron Mathison’s mother died in October 2021, and on February 3, he acknowledged her birthday. This is not the first birthday of hers that he has had to navigate since her death, but it was clear he still misses her deeply and was thinking of her on her birthday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cameron Mathison Took to Instagram on His Mother’s Birthday

For his mother’s birthday, the Hallmark star posted a handful of photos highlighting favorite memories he had shared with her over the years. In the caption of his Instagram post, he wrote, “Celebrating you today on your birthday mom.” Mathison added, “Miss you more than words can say.” The first photo of Mathison’s post showed him as a young boy, wearing swim trunks and sitting on the edge of a pool. His mother wore sunglasses and a bikini, and she smiled as she leaned toward her son. Some of the other pictures Mathison chose showed his mother with his two children, Leila and Lucas, and one was a screenshot from a time she appeared on Hallmark’s “Home & Family” with him.

Another picture was one from when Mathison was battling cancer. He had shared that particular photo before and explained why it held so much meaning for him. “I love this photo of my mom supporting me through my cancer journey back in 2019. Four months later she would be diagnosed with Brain Cancer,” the Hallmark star detailed. Luckily, Mathison has been cancer-free since navigating surgery and treatments after it was initially discovered.

Mathison’s Colleagues & Fans Lent Their Support

Mathison received thousands of “likes” and almost 800 comments on his birthday tribute to his mom. Many of his colleagues from Hallmark and Great American Family sent their love, as did the actor’s fans and “General Hospital” co-stars. His wife noted, “I miss her,” and also left a comment with a string of broken-heart emojis.

Debbie Matenopoulus wrote, “Awwww love this and love you Cam. Sending you a big tight hug today xoxo.”

“Enveloping you with so much love,” added Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach.

“Seems so crazy that she’s gone. Love you Cam,” shared Mathison’s former “All My Children” co-star Rebecca Budig.

“It’s not easy especially when they were so exceptional. I celebrated my mom’s bday last week. Beautiful photo,” detailed a supporter.

“Beautiful post & tribute…she looks Beautiful inside & out. Always near,” someone else wrote.

Mathison interacted with quite a few of the comments people left on his post, even numerous notes from people he presumably did not know. Many of his replies consisted of a tag of the commenter and a praying hands emoji, an effort his supporters likely appreciated a great deal. A fan page of Mathison’s left a sweet comment, and the Hallmark actor shared a screenshot of it via his Instagram stories.

“Happy birthday to the best mother Loretta, kisses to heaven for you today. Cameron is the luckiest man, for having the best mom,” the comment read.