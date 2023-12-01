Where Was ‘My Norwegian Holiday’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Christmas movie, “My Norwegian Holiday,” premieres on Friday December 1, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Rhiannon Fish and David Elsendoorn. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘My Norwegian Holiday’ Was Filmed in Bergen, Norway & in Ireland

“My Norwegian Holiday” was filmed in different locations in the Bergen region of Norway in late September. However, LeadingTV.net’s publicity website for the movie indicates that some scenes were also filmed in Dublin, Ireland.

The Salong Bryggen, an art gallery, posted on September 28 that the movie was filming that day at the gallery and in the Bredsgarden in Norway.

On September 27, Hilde Maria hashtagged the movie and wrote (translated by Google): “Suddenly it was Christmas at Bryggen. My first thought was ‘no, the Christmas radio has started — then this? But yes, Christmas movie in the making.”

Bryggen is a harbor district in Bergen, Norway, UNESCO reported. It was established as a trade center in the 12th century, but over the centuries it’s been damaged by a number of fires. Its last major upgrade was in 1702, accounting for the historic look of the town.

Francesca Europa is in the movie, and she shared this picture from the set on September 21.

And she shared more behind-the-scenes photos, including with Rhiannon Fish:

Writer Betsy Morris posted on X, teasing the movie’s release. She also wrote “Guiding Emily,” a Hallmark movie from earlier this year that received rave reviews from fans.

Producer Edwina Forkin posted a photo on location while they were filming on September 27.

“Night shoot,” Forkin shared in another post.

She also shared her office view, writing: “Bergin office today.”

Filming wrapped on September 28, she shared.

Aco Ceramics shared these photos on September 29, showing Christmas coming early to Bryggen.

Bergens Tidende reported that one filming location in Bergen at Kronstad for some driving scenes. They also filmed from Bybanen to Fyllingsdalen in Bergen.

And here’s another picture of Bryggen all dressed up for the holidays during filming:

TV2.no reported on the filming, noting that it was raining in Bergen on some of the filming days (according to a Google translated version of the article.) A lot of artificial snow was used on the set, and producer Alex Coscas joked that this would be one of the snowiest winters Bergen had.

Elsendoorn shared, in a translated quote: “I hope the audience will think that we are able to convey an honest and recognizable part of Norwegian culture. At the same time, we are looking forward to giving people a cozy Christmas experience.”

Fish is also interviewed by TV2.no, and she shared that some scenes were filmed in Ireland.

“I am very curious as to whether the viewers are able to see which scenes were actually filmed here and which were not,” she said (via a Google translated quote.)

Bergens Tidende reported that they only had three days to film in Bergen and get in a lot of the action scenes. They also filmed for 12 days in Ireland due to some incentives offered there. This included filming in a Norwegian forest in Ireland.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

JJ, grieving the loss of her grandmother and seeking dissertation inspiration, stumbles upon an unexpected holiday destiny. Meeting Henrik, a Norwegian from Bergen, their connection deepens when he discovers she has a troll figurine from his hometown. To explore the troll’s history and her grandmother’s ties, JJ agrees to join Henrik on a journey to Norway. In Bergen, they’re drawn into Henrik’s family Christmas and wedding traditions, with his sister’s wedding the day before Christmas Eve. JJ embarks on a holiday adventure, uncovering the troll’s origins and finding her own path to healing, love and family.

Rhiannon Fish plays JJ. According to her bio, in the past year, she has showcased her talent in a variety of roles, headlining Hallmark Channel’s original movies such as “When Love Springs” and “A Picture of Her.” She also took on the character of Nora in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries production “Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths,” co-starring with Hunter King. Fish also played a key role in the 2022 UPtv movie “The Christmas Retreat” and recently on Prime Video with “A Royal in Paradise.” Her filmography extends to Hallmark movies like “Remembering Love” and “You’re Bacon Me Crazy,” along with films like “Playing for Charlie,” “Relentless,” and “Occupation.”

David Elsendoorn plays Henrik. According to his bio, he’s gained international recognition for his portrayal of Dutch footballer Jan Mass in two seasons of the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso.” He’s from Utrecht, The Netherlands, and is a graduate of the Amsterdam Theater School (AHK). Prior to his breakout role, Elsendoorn made notable appearances in the film “The Resurrection of a Bastard” and the Dutch TV series “Spangas.” Additionally, he took on the lead role in the film “Gelukzoekers” and played supporting roles in “Singel39” and TV series such as “Ik Weet Wie Je Bent” and “De Vliegende Hollanders.”

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Conor Mullen (Anders)

Deirdre Monaghan (Astrid)

Karen Connell (Nora)

Paul Tylak (Bill Chisholm)

Ian Lloyd Anderson (Marc)

Peter Vollebregt (Johan)

Francesca Europa (Mia)

Magnús Blöndal Jóhannsson (Frederik)

Hannah Brady (Jessi Johnson)

Muiris Crowley (Mat)

Dmitry Vinokurov (Oliver)

Des Murphy (Emil)

Rune Naeri (Bartender)

Killian Filan (Barista)

Natali Servat (Clerk)

Clíona Flynn (Carver)

Lesley Conroy (Sunniva)

Iggy Bownes (Tailor)

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’