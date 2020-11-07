Hallmark’s latest installment in its Countdown to Christmas series is Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater. The movie premieres on November 7 and then will have many encores throughout the Christmas season. The movie, starring Ashley Williams and Niall Matter, is about a single mom who has an unexpected houseguest. But where was Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater filmed? Read on for all the details.

The synopsis for the newest Christmas movie reads: “Single mom Maggie (Williams) is facing Christmas alone until Lucas (Matter) crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. Together they overcome Christmas while finding comfort in their growing bond.”

The theme is faintly reminiscent of a 2008 Hallmark movie called The Most Wonderful Time of Year, where a single mom’s dad brought home an unexpected (and single) houseguest for the holiday. This sweet movie is re-airing frequently this season and has gotten many rave reviews. Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater has a very different plotline, but also features a single man who crashes at a woman’s home for Christmas, so it might bring some similarly happy reviews.

The Movie Was Filmed in Canada

The movie was filming in mid-September in British Columbia, Canada, and had a quick turnaround. Allan Harmon was filming the movie on his birthday and Facetimed with her daughter, Jessica Harmon, who also directs Hallmark movies.

Jessica Harmon Facetimed her dad, Allan, for his birthday on the set of his now-filming Hallmark Christmas movie, NEVER KISS A MAN IN A CHRISTMAS SWEATER. She shared some stills from call, as her dad watched the monitor and, am I crazy, or is that Niall Matter? (Don't know other) pic.twitter.com/9JQPJ0FQFw — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 18, 2020

Ashley Williams also posted about filming while it was happening in Vancouver.

Sister Kimberly Williams-Paisley still in the US, according to her social media, so it can't be the CHRISTMAS AT THE MADISON movies they're slated to share. (Thinking those may get pushed 😫) But…NEVER KISS A MAN IN A CHRISTMAS SWEATER *is* filming now for Hallmark in Vancouver — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 18, 2020

In an interview for The Sarah Scoop Show, Williams gave some behind-the-scenes scoops about the movie. She said that she and Matter had a great rapport on the set, and were finishing each other’s sentences like in Moonlighting.

Here’s a photo taken during filming, showing them wearing face shields and taking a lot of precautions because of the pandemic.

She and Matter had just been filming the movie when she shared this, although she was posting about Matter’s fall movie, Country at Heart, which was finally premiering after a couple of false starts.

Here’s a video showing a downtown area transformed in September for Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater.

Never kiss a man in a Christmas sweater filming today but what if I want to kiss a man in a Christmas sweater? 😂 @WhatsFilming @yvrshoots @SleepyKittyPaw #hallmarkchristmasmovie pic.twitter.com/YP3zchEVe0 — ChefB (@chefbk11) September 21, 2020

One of the locations where filming took place was downtown Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Hallmark's NEVER KISS A MAN IN A CHRISTMAS SWEATER, starring Ashley Williams and Niall Matter, filming in downtown Abbotsford…And look who's back for 2020, Hallmark's ubiquitous teal scarf snowman! ☃️ pic.twitter.com/rp3FDdL4jh — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 23, 2020

This also happened to be where Matter’s Christmas movie Marrying Father Christmas was also filmed. Abbotsford is a city in British Columbia, adjacent to Greater Vancouver along the Fraser River, near the U.S.-Canadian border. The town of Carlton Health, Vermont, a central part of the Father Christmas series, is filmed in Abbotsford.

About the Cast

Ashley Williams plays Maggie O’Donnell. Williams was born November 1978 in New York and she’s a frequent Hallmark movie star, most recently starring in Love on a Limb on Hallmark. Her other credits on TV and film include Aardvark, Girls, 6 Love Stories, The Jim Gaffigan Show (Jeannie Gaffigan), October Kiss, Bad Hurt, A Most Violent Year, Lovesick, How I Met Your Mother (Victoria), The Good Wife, Wedding Band, Christmas in the City, Sequin Raze, Royal Pains, CSI, The Mentalist, Warehouse 13 (Sally Stukowski), The Protector, Love Bites, Retired at 35, Saving Grace (Amanda Dewey), Novel Adventures (Lizzie McKenzie), Side Order of Life (Becca), Psych, Huff (Alyssa), E-Ring (Beth Wilkerson), Monk, Good Morning Miami (Dylan Messinger), and more. She’s in the Christmas in Evergreen series and Northern Lights of Christmas.

Niall Matter is Lucas Cavelli. He’s well known by Hallmark fans for his leading role in the Father Christmas series. He also starred in Hallmark’s movie Christmas at Dollywood, Country at Heart, Frozen in Love, Love at First Dance, Stop the Wedding, and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. He had a supporting role in The Predator. His other credits include The Good Doctor, The Best Years, Eureka (Zane Donovan), Primeval: New World, The Good Doctor, Constantine, Supernatural, iZombie, Guilt by Association, Remedy, Watchmen, Melrose Place, 90210, When Calls the Heart (Shane), and more.

Also starring are:

Lisa MacFadden (Alyssa)

Brandon Zub (Chris Cavelli)

Bethel Lee (Leah)

Matthew MacCaull (Cameron)

Jarrod Evanyshyn (Alex)

Paula Burrows (Grace)

Kwesi Ameyaw (Aaron Phillips)

Kayden Magnuson (Ellen)

Calix Fraser (Reed)

Parker Lily McLellan (Violette)

Ashton Lim (Joey)

David Quinlan (David Williams)

Jessie Tatiana Velez (Female Soldier)

Scott McGrath (Santa Claus)

Sean Martin Savoy (Attendant)

Zahra Anderson (Nurse)

Ellie Harvie (Colonel Morrison)

READ NEXT: Where Was Hallmark’s Rome in Love Filmed?