Hallmark Launching New TV Series Based on a Bestselling Novel

A new TV series is coming to Hallmark, joining “When Calls the Heart” and “The Way Home.” Hallmark’s other series, “Ride,” was canceled before a second season was produced.

The Series’ Executive Producer Also Produced ‘The Goldbergs’ & ‘Shrinking’

The new series will be based on the bestselling novel “The Chicken Sisters” by KJ Dell’Antonia, Variety reported. The series will be eight episodes long, executive produced by Annie Mebane. Mebane will also be the showrunner.

Mebane was executive producer for the series “The Goldbergs.” She was also co-executive producer for “Shrinking,” consulting producer for “Atypical,” and co-producer for “The Michael J. Fox Show.”

According to Variety, “The Chicken Sisters” is a family drama “where a generations-old rift between dueling fried chicken restaurants – Mimi’s and Frannie’s – has left the founders’ families fractured and the locals taking sides.” Secrets are revealed when a cooking show comes to the town of Merinac.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of programming, Hallmark Media, said that the showrunner’s vision for the series “blew us away.”

“Her unique spin and enthusiasm for this fried chicken feud had us excited from day one,” Daly said. “…We are confident that each episode is going leave our viewers craving more and more.”

Mebane told Variety that the series isn’t really about competing restaurants, but about “the baggage we pass down through the generations and learning to unpack it.”

Much like “The Way Home,” this is also described by Mebane as a “multigenerational story focused on women.”

Lea Thompson Is Among the Stars Headlining the Series

According to Variety, the show will star Genevieve Angelson, Wendie Malick, Lea Thompson and Schuyler Fisk.

Angelson’s credits include “Which Brings Me to You,” five episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale” as Alanis Wheeler, “New Amsterdam” as Dr. Mia Castries, “This is Us” as a young Sally Brooks, and more.

Malick is known for “Young Sheldon” (President Hagemeyer), “Night Court” (Julianne), “Physical,” “The Owl House” (89 episodes voicing Eda), “American Housewife” (Kathryn), “Rush Hour” (Lindsay Cole), “Hot in Cleveland” (Victoria Chase), “Frasier” (Ronee), and more.

Thompson is known for “The Spencer Sisters” (Victoria), “The Goldbergs,” “Next Stop, Christmas,” “Over the Hill,” “Penn Zero,” “Switched at Birth” (Kathryn), “Scorpion,” “Back to the Future,” and more.

Fisk’s credits include “Sam & Kate,” “Every Other Holiday,” “Castle Rock,” “The Nanny,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” “The Best of Me,” “Hart of Dixie,” and more.

The Novel Is a Witherspoon Book Club Pick

The novel “The Chicken Sisters” is a Reese Witherspoon book club pick. Amazon’s description reads:

In tiny Merinac, Kansas, Chicken Mimi’s and Chicken Frannie’s have spent a century vying to serve up the best fried chicken in the state–and the legendary feud between their respective owners, the Moores and the Pogociellos, has lasted just as long. No one feels the impact more than thirty-five-year-old widow Amanda Moore, who grew up working for her mom at Mimi’s before scandalously marrying Frank Pogociello and changing sides to work at Frannie’s. Tired of being caught in the middle, Amanda sends an SOS to Food Wars, the reality TV restaurant competition that promises $100,000 to the winner. But in doing so, she launches both families out of the frying pan and directly into the fire. . . The last thing Brooklyn-based organizational guru Mae Moore, Amanda’s sister, wants is to go home to Kansas. But when her career implodes, helping the fading Mimi’s look good on Food Wars becomes Mae’s best chance to reclaim the limelight–even if doing so pits her against Amanda and Frannie’s. Yet when family secrets become public knowledge, the sisters must choose: Will they fight with each other, or for their heritage?

