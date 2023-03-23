New ‘Winter Castle’ Movie Currently Filming

Anew “Winter Castle” movie is in the works, according to recent production notes and other details shared online. Hallmark hasn’t officially announced the movie yet, however, so the film’s network isn’t yet confirmed. Here’s what we know so far.

A New ‘Winter Castle’ Movie Has Been Filming in Canada

In February, Production Weekly announced that “Winter Castle: Royal Romance” would be filming soon. According to ACTRA, the movie is filming March 6 through March 24. Because a synopsis hasn’t yet been released, it’s not clear if this is directly related to previous “Winter Castle” themed films, or if it’s just sharing a similar theme.

The Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw, known for relaying accurate information about Hallmark filming projects, also shared the news. They noted that it was “presumably for Hallmark” and directed by Marita Grabiak. Grabiak has directed a number of Hallmark films, including “Baby, It’s Cold Inside” (a previous “Winter Castle” type film), “Feeling Butterflies,” “Love & Glamping,” “A Cheerful Christmas,” and more.

Holiday adjacent…Marita Grabiak set to make a third WINTER CASTLE movie, presumably for Hallmark, WINTER CASTLE ROYAL ROMANCE, though this one is set to shoot in Ottawa, not at the Quebec Hotel de Glace featured in both WINTER CASTLE (2018) and BABY IT'S COLD INSIDE (2021) pic.twitter.com/7azHu4yRRK — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) March 9, 2023

While the movie started out filming in Ottawa, it is also filming at Hotel de Glace in Quebec, just like the previous “Winter Castle” films, @SleepyKittyPaw shared.

WINTER CASTLE ROYAL ROMANCE, starring Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar, now done in Ottawa, and will finish production with a week of filming at the Hotel de Glace in Quebec, where the first two WINTER CASTLE/BABY IT'S COLD INSIDE movies were shot. 📸https://t.co/5kxgDTGDVQ https://t.co/Tz8qUAwCAY pic.twitter.com/XuJhTiZS2k — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) March 21, 2023

Based on photos from the set, this appears to be a Christmas-themed movie.

Katie Cassidy & Stephen Huszar Are Rumored to be Starring in the Film

On March 16, the SleepyKittyPaw Twitter account also shared that the movie was filming at Chateau Laurier and the Booth House in Ottawa. The account noted that the movie will star Stephen Huszar and Katie Cassidy, but didn’t note the source of the information.

WINTER CASTLE ROYAL ROMANCE, starring Stephen Huszar and Katie Cassidy, filming at the Chateau Laurier and historic Booth House, in Ottawa. 📸 https://t.co/qkEUKKxvmh pic.twitter.com/IAlxqYcoyH — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) March 16, 2023

On March 20, Cassidy posted a photo of herself filming a very cold, wintery scene for an unnamed movie. The post was tagged in Canada.

On March 10, she posted a behind-the-scenes photo with Huszar and noted in a reply to a question that she was making a “new film.” In a previous video when someone asked if she was filming a Hallmark movie, she just answered with several winking emojis.

Huszar recently starred in Hallmark’s “Love in Glacier National,” along with “Undercover Holiday,” “Chesapeake Shores,” and more.

The movie has also shot scenes at Stanley’s Olde Maple Lane Farm, according to @SleepyKittyPaw, referencing Grabiak’s Instagram account.

Filming began this week on the third in the WINTER CASTLE trilogy, WINTER CASTLE ROYAL ROMANCE, which has moved from the Hotel de Glace to Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm in Ottawa. 📸 https://t.co/Ti3gvQK2q2 https://t.co/OoKBGA1JJm pic.twitter.com/R0sbZR9bSw — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) March 9, 2023

In a post made on March 10, Mesnour Agency announced that actor Tomas Chovanec had a role in “Winter Castle Royal Romance.” The film was cast by Ron Leach and produced by Fireside Pictures. Sadly, Leach died on March 8, according to a post by Mensour Agency.

If it airs on Hallmark, this would be the third “Winter Castle” themed movie, even though “Baby It’s Cold Inside” didn’t technically have “Winter Castle” in its title.

Play

Preview – Baby, It's Cold Inside – Hallmark Channel When a travel agent (Jocelyn Hudon) up for a promotion is directed to forgo her tropical vacation to instead visit the world-famous Ice Hotel, she discovers her sacrifices are more than compensated. Also, starring Steve Lund. 2021-04-20T21:31:39Z

“Baby It’s Cold Inside” premiered in 2021, starring Jocelyn Hudon and Steven Lund. While filming, it was called “Winter Castle 2” before it was renamed. It was filmed in Quebec, Canada, at Hotel de Glace. The synopsis read: “When a travel agent up for a promotion is directed to forget her tropical vacation and instead visit the world-famous Ice Hotel, she discovers that her sacrifices are more than compensated.”

Play

Winter Castle – Official Trailer Jenny is thrilled when her sister Meg, decides to have a destination wedding at an ice hotel! Her sister is just as excited to set Jenny up with the best man, Craig, a widowed (and apparently) single dad who she claims is “perfect” for Jenny. When Jenny arrives at the ice hotel it’s even more… 2018-10-12T00:06:30Z

Hallmark’s “Winter Castle” from 2019 was also filmed at Hotel de Glace. That movie starred Emilie Ullerup and Kevin McGarry. The synopsis read: “Jenny is thrilled when her sister Meg decides to have a destination wedding at an ice hotel. Jenny is immediately entranced by the magical décor of the hotel and also finds herself instantly smitten with Craig, the handsome best man. Will the romance of the gorgeous wintry hotel bring them together?”

