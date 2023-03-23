New ‘Winter Castle’ Movie Currently Filming

Anew “Winter Castle” movie is in the works, according to recent production notes and other details shared online. Hallmark hasn’t officially announced the movie yet, however, so the film’s network isn’t yet confirmed. Here’s what we know so far.
A New ‘Winter Castle’ Movie Has Been Filming in Canada
In February, Production Weekly announced that “Winter Castle: Royal Romance” would be filming soon. According to ACTRA, the movie is filming March 6 through March 24. Because a synopsis hasn’t yet been released, it’s not clear if this is directly related to previous “Winter Castle” themed films, or if it’s just sharing a similar theme.
The Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw, known for relaying accurate information about Hallmark filming projects, also shared the news. They noted that it was “presumably for Hallmark” and directed by Marita Grabiak. Grabiak has directed a number of Hallmark films, including “Baby, It’s Cold Inside” (a previous “Winter Castle” type film), “Feeling Butterflies,” “Love & Glamping,” “A Cheerful Christmas,” and more.
While the movie started out filming in Ottawa, it is also filming at Hotel de Glace in Quebec, just like the previous “Winter Castle” films, @SleepyKittyPaw shared.
Based on photos from the set, this appears to be a Christmas-themed movie.
Katie Cassidy & Stephen Huszar Are Rumored to be Starring in the Film
On March 16, the SleepyKittyPaw Twitter account also shared that the movie was filming at Chateau Laurier and the Booth House in Ottawa. The account noted that the movie will star Stephen Huszar and Katie Cassidy, but didn’t note the source of the information.
On March 20, Cassidy posted a photo of herself filming a very cold, wintery scene for an unnamed movie. The post was tagged in Canada.
On March 10, she posted a behind-the-scenes photo with Huszar and noted in a reply to a question that she was making a “new film.” In a previous video when someone asked if she was filming a Hallmark movie, she just answered with several winking emojis.
Huszar recently starred in Hallmark’s “Love in Glacier National,” along with “Undercover Holiday,” “Chesapeake Shores,” and more.
The movie has also shot scenes at Stanley’s Olde Maple Lane Farm, according to @SleepyKittyPaw, referencing Grabiak’s Instagram account.
In a post made on March 10, Mesnour Agency announced that actor Tomas Chovanec had a role in “Winter Castle Royal Romance.” The film was cast by Ron Leach and produced by Fireside Pictures. Sadly, Leach died on March 8, according to a post by Mensour Agency.
If it airs on Hallmark, this would be the third “Winter Castle” themed movie, even though “Baby It’s Cold Inside” didn’t technically have “Winter Castle” in its title.
“Baby It’s Cold Inside” premiered in 2021, starring Jocelyn Hudon and Steven Lund. While filming, it was called “Winter Castle 2” before it was renamed. It was filmed in Quebec, Canada, at Hotel de Glace. The synopsis read: “When a travel agent up for a promotion is directed to forget her tropical vacation and instead visit the world-famous Ice Hotel, she discovers that her sacrifices are more than compensated.”
Hallmark’s “Winter Castle” from 2019 was also filmed at Hotel de Glace. That movie starred Emilie Ullerup and Kevin McGarry. The synopsis read: “Jenny is thrilled when her sister Meg decides to have a destination wedding at an ice hotel. Jenny is immediately entranced by the magical décor of the hotel and also finds herself instantly smitten with Craig, the handsome best man. Will the romance of the gorgeous wintry hotel bring them together?”
