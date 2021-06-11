Premiere Date & Details Revealed for Next ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Movie

The new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” movie is airing Sunday, June 13, and details are already available about the next movie, including when it’s going to premiere.

The Next Movie Is Called ‘Honeymoon, Honeymurder’

The next movie is going to be called “Honeymoon, Honeymurder.” Of course, this could change. The most recent movie, “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part,” was originally going to be called “Cold Feet & a Cold Case.”

According to IMDb, the next movie will be directed by Martin Wood. Teena Booth and Jim Head are the writers.

Niall Matter and Candace Cameron Bure will star. Head got a photo with Matter during filming. Matter is known for often hiding when pictures are taken, so the photo was a rare one.

Head wrote about the next photo: “I have such respect, appreciation, and love for this amazingly talented man. @realmartinwood is so special. #aurorateagardenmysteries #shootingaurora17 #iknowilookawful #blameitonpandemicfatigue #rolltide 📷: @kevspeck”

The Movie Is Currently Scheduled to Premiere on August 1

According to an update on IMDb, the next movie is currently scheduled to premiere on August 1. Although not all IMDb updates are accurate, updates about “Aurora Teagarden” premiere dates on IMDb have historically been correct.

The movie has already been filmed. In mid-April, the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Instagram page shared a photo from filming.

This will be the 17th movie in the series. Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos that were shared from filming the movie. The account wrote: “One of our bedrock characters, Lillian, is played by the wonderful and talented @ellieharvie #aurorateagardenmysteries #behindthescenes #aurora17 📷: @kevspeck”

Filming wrapped in April.

One scene was filmed on location at Cowichan Lake.

They shared many behind-the-scenes details, including a lunch break photo.

Bure flew to Vancouver Island for the last week of filming.

While filming the new movie, the cast watched “How to Con a Con” together live.

Here’s the lineup of all the Aurora Teagarden movies that have filmed or that we know about so far:

A Bone to Pick: 2015



Real Murders: 2015

Three Bedrooms, One Corpse: 2016

The Julius House: 2016

Dead Over Heels: 2017

A Bundle of Trouble: 2017

Last Scene Alive: 2018

Reap What You Sew: 2018

The Disappearing Game: 2018

A Game of Cat and Mouse: 2019

An Inheritance to Die For: 2019

A Very Foul Play: 2019

Heist and Seek: 2020

Reunited and It Feels So Deadly: 2020

How to Con a Con: 2021

Cold Feet & a Cold Case renamed Til Death Do Us Part: June 2021

Honeymoon, Honeymurder: August 2021

As of the time of publication, there’s no publicly available information about the 18th movie in the Aurora Teagarden series or when that one will begin filming.

The author of the book series upon which the movies are inspired, Charlaine Harris, is no longer writing new books. In a series of answers to questions on her Facebook page, Harris has shared that fans shouldn’t expect anything new from the Aurora Teagarden book series.

One reader asked her if she had a new book coming soon when she announced the new movie premiering on Hallmark in October 2020. She simply replied, “Nope, sorry.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for June 2021