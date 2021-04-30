Next Aurora Teagarden Movie Delayed & Name Changed

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ next Aurora Teagarden movie has been slightly delayed and the movie’s name has been changed. One cast member had shared that the next movie was releasing in May, but now a different mystery movie is premiering on that date.

In March, Henner Revealed the Next Movie Would Be in May, But ‘Morning Show Mysteries’ Is Airing on That Date

While live-tweeting the last Aurora Teagarden movie, “How to Con a Con,” Marilu Henner revealed that the next movie — which would feature Aurora’s wedding — was going to premiere on May 23.

Henner wrote at the time: “Wait til you see the wedding on May 23! Someone from my past comes back! #AuroraTeagarden.”

Her tweet was in response to someone writing, “Can I just say that i miss John? Can he at least come back for a visit ..?”

(Heavy revealed what happened to John on the Aurora Teagarden series here.)

However, Aurora Teargarden’s next movie is not on the Hallmark schedule for May 23 after all. Instead, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries announced that a new “Morning Show Mysteries” is premiering on May 23, called “Murder Ever After.”

Preview – Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After – Hallmark Movies & MysteriesWatch a preview for the original mystery movie “Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After” starring Holly Robinson Peete. 2021-04-17T02:03:42Z

According to Hallmark, the movie’s description reads: “TV host Billie Blessings finds bones in the basement of an old friend’s house, unearthing a dark secret that threatens to unravel the lives of the most powerful people in her city.”

The Next Aurora Teagarden Movie Premieres June 13

The next Aurora Teagarden movie is now scheduled for June 13. It’s called “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part” and it premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The movie was originally called “Cold Feet & a Cold Case.” Bure had shared the title on Instagram, and IMDb also listed that movie title.

Hallmark’s description for the new movie reads: “Just days before Aurora’s wedding, a body is discovered, and she fears her father may be a suspect. She and Nick race to solve the cold case before they walk down the aisle”

Here’s a photo from one of the church scenes in the movie. The caption reads: “In a church. Hmmmm …. 🤔 What’s going to happen here?”

And another behind-the-scenes photo is below.

This picture reveals what Matter’s tux will look like.

Bure revealed that they finished filming the 17th movie in the series, which will premiere sometime after the June movie. This one is currently called Honeymoon, Honeymurder.

Filming for the 17th movie wrapped on April 1.

One of the filming locations was Cowichan Lake.

The last week of shooting was on Vancouver Island.

Here’s the lineup of all the Aurora Teagarden movies that have filmed or that we knw about so far:

A Bone to Pick: 2015

Real Murders: 2015

Three Bedrooms, One Corpse: 2016

The Julius House: 2016

Dead Over Heels: 2017

A Bundle of Trouble: 2017

Last Scene Alive: 2018

Reap What You Sew: 2018

The Disappearing Game: 2018

A Game of Cat and Mouse: 2019

An Inheritance to Die For: 2019

A Very Foul Play: 2019

Heist and Seek: 2020

Reunited and It Feels So Deadly: 2020

How to Con a Con: 2021

Cold Feet & a Cold Case renamed Til Death Do Us Part: June 2021

Honeymoon, Honeymurder: Later in 2021

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for May 2021