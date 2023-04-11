Nikki DeLoach Shares Special Message to Fans After Winning Awards

Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach shared a thankful message with her fans and colleagues after she won a very special podcast award from Swing My Heart.

She Won Swing My Heart Podcast’s Award for Best Female Performance in a TV Movie

DeLoach was grateful after learning that fans had voted for her in Swing My Heart podcast’s awards competition, giving her the award for Best Female Performance in a TV Movie for 2022. Her movie “The Gift of Peace” also won Best Miracles of Christmas Movie of 2022, and “Curious Caterer” was voted Best Signature Mystery for 2022.

Swing My Heart Podcast recently announced the 2022 winners of their podcast fan awards. DeLoach’s co-star in “The Gift of Peace,” Brennan Elliott, won Best Lead Actor in a TV Movie.

DeLoach said in her video: “Thank you so much for the incredible awards. I am incredibly humbled… I’m so, so grateful for all of you who voted… Thank you!”

DeLoach went on, talking about how grateful she is.

“This is so nice and so kind and so generous, and I just have to say that making these movies, it makes me so happy and honored…” she said. “I care so much about the movies that I get to make. And the fact that you love them as much as we love making them, it just means the absolute world to me. And making movies for TV — it’s a team sport. It’s one of the reasons I love it so much!”

She then took time to give shoutouts to all the people who had helped and worked with her on the movies, including the crew, the producers, the cast, and “the incomparable Brennan Elliott.”

To the viewers, she had a special word of thanks:

The love and support that you give to all of us, not just me but to all of the Hallmark actors, to all of our movies, to our entire network, it’s just…it’s so beyond kind and generous and I’m so grateful. I’m so thankful to all of you. The Hallmark audience is the best audience there is… Thank you to every single person who voted… It means so much to me, and I love you all so very, very much.

Brennan Elliott Also Thanked Fans For His Awards

Elliott also shared his thanks for his win. He said it was an honor for “The Gift of Peace” to win Best Miracles of Christmas Movie for 2022.

“It humbles me deeply to know these are votes from the fans,” he said. “I appreciate the love and support… I’m just so touched.”

He then added that winning best lead actor for a TV movie was “really, overwhelming.”

He said: “I want to thank the fans. I do these movies and these characters and try to bring truth and love to these movies for the fans, and to have all of you reciprocate that love back with an award for not only our movie but also myself personally is an honor.”

Elliott and DeLoach starred in “The Gift of Peace,” which premiered this past Christmas season.

In an interview with TV Fanatic, Elliott said that he felt scared when he first read the script because it dealt so strongly with grief, but his wife Cami encouraged him to make the movie.

“I actually had my wife read it, and she told me, ‘You really should do this. There are people out there going through real struggles and dealing with a lot of pain, and this might serve as a healing tool and give them a little hope,’” he shared.

