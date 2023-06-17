Ovation Celebrates the Life & Career of Treat Williams on Father’s Day

After the sudden death of Treat Williams on Monday, June 12, Ovation TV announced that the network would celebrate his life and career by re-airing his “Inside the Actors Studio” episode on Sunday, June 18.

Here’s what you need to know:

Treat Williams Filmed an Episode of ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ in 2019

We were honored to have Treat Williams Inside the #ActorsStudio in 2019. He shared his favorite memories from his career, including his Broadway debut in Grease and his iconic film roles in Hair and Prince of the City. He is dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/3O6IAH0kM9 — Ovation TV (@ovationtv) June 14, 2023

In 2019, Treat Williams was interviewed by Alec Baldwin, the co-president of The Actors Studio, for an episode of the long-running series “Inside the Actors Studio.” Now after Williams’ death on June 12, the prolific actor will be honored with a re-airing of his episode, according to the Ovation TV press release.

The episode will air Sunday, June 18 at 11 a.m. Eastern, 8 a.m. Pacific time on Ovation TV. The episode is also available free to stream on the Ovation NOW app, which is available on Roku, Android, Apple TV and iOS devices.

Williams has a long and critically-acclaimed acting career. His breakout role was in the 1979 movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “Hair” in which he played Berger, a free-spirited hippie and self-described in the musical as a “psychedelic teddy bear.”

He went on to star in 1980s films “Prince of the City,” “The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper” and the TV movie adaptation of “Streetcar Named Desire” where he played Stanley Kowalski opposite Beverly D’Angelo’s Stella and Ann-Margret’s Blanche. Williams earned Golden Globe nominations for “Streetcar,” “Prince of the City” and “Hair.”

In the 1990s, he appeared in the films “Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead,” “Mulholland Falls,” “The Devil’s Own,” “Deep Rising” and “The Deep End of the Ocean,” plus miniseries “The Late Shift,” for which he earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, before breaking out to critical acclaim on the family drama “Everwood,” where he starred as Dr. Andy Brown for four seasons. He also earned two Screen Actors Guild award nominations for his work on “Everwood.”

In the past 10 years, he became a staple of the Hallmark Channel, appearing in the films “Safe Harbor,” “Rocky Mountain Christmas,” “The Christmas House” and its sequel, and starring on the TV series “Chesapeake Shores.”

In that time, he also played memorable roles on the TV series “White Collar,” “Chicago Fire” and “Blue Bloods.” In fact, he filmed an episode of “Blue Bloods” just a few months ago. It aired a month before he died, on May 12, 2023.

After they wrapped, Williams posted a photo of himself with his arm around “Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck and wrote, “Finished my ‘Blue Bloods.’ Love this guy.”

Treat Williams Died From Injuries Sustained in a Motorcycle Accident

Williams was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle near his Vermont home. He later died at the hospital from his injuries, according to the Vermont State Police. He was 71 years old and is survived by his wife Pam Van Sant and their two children, Gill, 31, and Ellie, 24, according to People.

After his death, Ellie wrote on her Instagram stories, “This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak.”

Tributes from throughout Hollywood have been pouring in for Williams, including some heartfelt messages from his “Christmas House” co-stars. The Hallmark Channel also re-aired “The Christmas House” on Friday, June 16 in Williams’ honor.