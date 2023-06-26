Inside Treat Williams’ Private Memorial Service in Vermont: PHOTOS

Two weeks after actor Treat Williams’ death, new details and photos have emerged from the private memorial service held for him in Vermont on June 20, 2023. Williams, whose acting career included starring in all six seasons of the Hallmark Channel series “Chesapeake Shores” and several movies on the network, died on June 12 in a motorcycle crash minutes from his home in Vermont, per WAMC Public Radio. He was 71.

Five days after the memorial, which was first reported by People, Williams’ wife, Pamela Van Sant, marked their 35th wedding anniversary on June 25 by sharing favorite memories from their marriage on social media, just as her husband used to do to honor her. Here’s what you need to know:

Treat Williams Remembered at Private Memorial Service



On June 19, according to People, Van Sant, 68, was joined by her and Williams’ grown children — — Gill, 31, and Ellie, 25 — and an “intimate” group of loved ones for a private memorial at their farmhouse in Manchester, Vermont, where the couple has lived for many years.

But the service was not as small as first intimated. On June 25, Williams’ longtime agent Barry McPherson posted photos from the memorial service on Instagram, revealing further details about the gathering. White folding chairs were set up in front of a small cottage on Williams’ sprawling property, which he frequently posted photos of on his Instagram feed.

In fact, Williams posted a picture of the cottage on June 10, just two days before his death, and wrote, “Home. Now.” When someone commented that it looked like a guest house, Williams replied, “It’s simple but nice.”

For the memorial service, the tiny deck that typically just holds two rocking chairs served as a stage for those paying homage to Williams. They set up a microphone stand and sound amp, added vases and baskets full of pink peonies, and a large statue of an angel.

McPherson, who wrote in a tribute to Williams on the day of his death that he’d been his agent for 16 years, also shared photos of the lush green grounds on the family’s property, with a large white tent set up to protect tables of refreshments and shared memories.

Outside the tent, guests could sit or stand at round tables covered in white linens, with flowers and boxes of tissue as the centerpieces. There were also tiki torches and silver standalone bonfire stands, likely available for the evening hours.

In his post, McPherson wrote, “It has been a week of so many emotions. A lot of sadness with the memorial for Treat Williams in Vermont. So much love and appreciation for his work. But more importantly for the man himself. Such a terrible loss for our community and his wonderful family.”

Dina Janis, former artistic director of the Dorset Theatre Festival, told the Batteboro Reformer, “He was so happy with his house, and his life, and his wife, and his kids. And Pam is one of the most beautiful and generous people I know. It’s absolutely tragic.”

People reported that the following day, June 20, Williams was laid to rest in a private funeral.

Pamela Van Sant Shares Photo Memories of Late Husband Treat Williams

Days after the memorial and funeral for Williams, Van Sant had to face her first special occasion without her husband by her side. Although she has a private Instagram account, she posted memories in her late husband’s public Instagram Stories on June 25, the date of their 35th anniversary, sharing multiple photos of treasured times they had together.

Over a photo of the couple on their 1998 wedding day, she wrote, “Happy anniversary honey! 35 years.”

Van Sant also shared a more recent photo of them bundled up in the snow, a press photo taken of them at a red carpet event, a throwback picture of her sitting in his lap next to a Christmas tree, a current photo of them smiling on their Vermont land with their lapdog Woody, and a framed photo of them in 1999 dressed in ornate costumes over which Van Sant wrote, “1st anniversary on location in Bali.”

Her notes and throwback photos to mark their anniversary mirrored one of the ways Williams frequently paid tribute to her, posting sweet notes and favorite photos of her on Instagram for anniversaries, birthdays, and sometimes just because he was thinking about her.

In February, Williams posted a throwback photo of them with their kids when they were young. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to Pam. @pamelaberyl11 You are the love of my life. What joy you have given us. More adventures to come! 🥰❤️🙏”

Van Sant replied, “AWW Thank you honey. Love you and our family and looking forward to so much more adventures and fun together!!”

On their 34th anniversary in 2022, Williams shared a photo of them goofing around as a young couple on a summer day and wrote, “Happy Anniversary to my best friend and love of my life. I love you Pam❤️❤️❤️”

On their anniversary in 2021, Williams was away filming “Chesapeake Shores” and shared a video of the lakeside setting. But he didn’t forget the special occasion, writing, “What I do on my 33rd anniversary? Call my wife. Then chill”