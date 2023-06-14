Actor Treat Williams Was Alive & Talking After Motorcycle Crash

As details emerge about actor Treat Williams’ fatal motorcycle accident on June 12, 2023, authorities in Vermont have revealed the Hallmark star was still alive at the scene of the crash. A friend who witnessed the crash ran over to Williams and said the actor was able to answer his questions as they waited for help.

During an update with members of the media on June 13, according to WAMC Public Radio, Lieutenant Steve Coote of the Vermont State Police Department confirmed Williams suffered “critical injuries” in the accident late Monday afternoon, was treated at the scene before being airlifted to a New York hospital, and did not die until later that evening.

Colleagues still coming to grips with Williams’ sudden death, including many of his Hallmark co-stars, continue to share touching tributes to the beloved actor, who was 71 at the time of his death. Here’s what you need to know:

Police Provide New Details About Aftermath of Treat Williams’ Motorcycle Crash

In an updated police report released on June 13, the Vermont State Police Department said Williams’ crash occurred around 4:53 p.m. on Route 30 in the town of Dorset, which is about seven miles from the sprawling farm where Williams lived with his wife, Pam Van Sant.

Police reported that 35-year-old Ryan Koss, who was driving southbound in a 2008 Honda Element, attempted to turn left into a parking lot. The initial investigation indicates he stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the northbound path of Williams’ 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle.

“Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle,” the report said, which added that Williams was wearing a helmet.

The accident occurred in front of Long Trail Auto as owner Matt Rapphahn was standing outside with a customer, he told local TV station WCAX. Rapphahn called 911 before running over to the scene, only to discover the motorcycle rider was Williams, who he considered a friend.

“He was responsive to questions,” Rapphahn told the station. “I had my hopes pretty high that he was going to pull through.”

During the police department’s press conference, per WAMC, Lt. Coote explained that once authorities arrived, “Williams was being treated by EMS and was life flighted to Albany Medical where, unfortunately, later on that evening he was pronounced deceased.”

In order to airlift Williams to Albany Medical Center, which is located more than 60 miles from the scene of the accident, Dorset fire chief Jacob Gribble told People that the Manchester Fire Department had to set up a landing zone for the helicopter. According to LifeNet of New York, each of its 10 helicopters are staffed by a “specially qualified” paramedic and nurse capable of providing critical care “assessments, medications, and interventions” that are “well beyond the prescribed protocols for ground-based ambulances.”

It’s not clear if Williams was ever conscious after the accident. Entertainment Tonight reported that authorities are “waiting on further details of Williams’ condition before his death from medical examiners.”

Meanwhile, according to WAMC, Lt. Coote said there’s an ongoing investigation into what caused the accident and who may be at fault. A crash reconstructions team is using technology including a drone flight to calibrate speeds and gather other information, he said.

Williams is survived by his wife and their grown children, 31-year-old son Gill and 24-year-old daughter Ellie, per People.

Hallmark Co-Stars Continue to Pay Tribute to Treat Williams as Network Plans Special Movie Night in His Honor

Rapphahn, who stayed with Williams until help arrived, told WMAX that losing him is “just a huge tragedy for the community.”

“He was just like another guy, you know, and every experience I had with him was great,” he continued. “(We’d) just talk about movies, cars, motorcycles, music.”

That has been the consensus among Williams’ most famous friends, too, who have repeatedly noted how down-to-earth, gifted, and kind the actor was in their tributes to him.

On June 13, Jonathan Bennett wrote a lengthy and emotional Instagram post about what a profound impact Williams had on him and the cast of Hallmark’s “The Christmas House” in 2020, when Bennett played Williams’ son in the network’s first holiday film to feature a gay couple, per the Los Angeles Times.

“I’ve never laughed or loved harder on a set than with him and our magical Mitchell Family that he was the cornerstone of,” Bennett recalled. “But something he did that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life is the hug he made sure to give Brad my TV husband as he got out of the car in our first scene. That will always stick with me.”

Bennett continued, “He wanted to make sure as a TV father he was on camera giving his gay son’s husband a huge hug and kiss when we showed up for Christmas. He thought it was important for other fathers watching to see the love and support between a dad and his son’s husband, it was so important to him. That’s the kind of love Treat had for all of us.”

Hallmark Channel has announced that it will air a special presentation of the movie in honor of Williams on Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Meanwhile, “Aurora Teagarden” star Marilu Henner spoke to People about her decades-long bond with Williams, who she co-starred with in her first Broadway show, “Over Here,” which premiered in 1974.

“We never lost touch,” Henner told the magazine. “We supported each other and we always checked in. He was an extraordinary person. He was so talented. We were a staple in each other’s lives and we were in the Hallmark family. He had great energy and he loved being an actor and he loved his family most of all. And loved his life. This is so painful to all of us who loved him.”

Barbara Niven, who co-starred with Williams on the Hallmark series “Chesapeake Shores,” wrote an Instagram tribute on June 13, recalling how much fun he was on set throughout their six seasons together. She also shared a touching anecdote about him.

“Treat was a pilot and loved flying,” she shared. “He often texted me photos from the window of his airplane, looking out at the sky. He knew that one of my favorite poems is ‘High Flight,’ written by John Gillespie Magee. It talks about ‘touching the face of God’ while you’re flying. I always asked Treat, is that what it feels like? Did you touch God today? I think that’s what he is doing right now. Fly high, Treat. Thank you for letting us fly with you for a little while. We will miss you dearly. ❤️”