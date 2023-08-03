Hallmark Announces Second Fan Cruise With Stars: New Details

After a “record-breaking” response to the first-ever Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise, on which fans will set sail for the Bahamas with multiple Hallmark stars in November 2024, the company just announced that a second cruise has been added to meet demand.

Details on the new cruise were first emailed on August 2, 2023, to Hallmark fans who signed up for information on the first cruise when it was announced in July. The first cruise sold out within hours, leaving many fans upset. The second cruise, taking place in late November, provides another chance to participate in a themed cruise, complete with star appearances and special holiday-themed activities.

According to Hallmark’s cruise web site, a different group of stars will now sail on each of the two cruises but their names won’t be announced until 2024. In addition, each cruise will have its own “Countdown to Christmas” premiere of a different, soon-to-debut Hallmark movie.

The second Christmas Cruise will actually be the third 2024 trip to the Bahamas available for Hallmark fans, given that stars Andrew Walker and Kristoffer Polaha are hosting their own cruise in January.

Here’s what you need to know:

Second Hallmark Cruise Added to Meet Demand

Many fans were shell-shocked when Hallmark’s first five-day cruise, scheduled for November 5 – 9 with prices ranging from $800 to $8,000, sold out during its pre-sale kickoff on July 18. Interested customers had signed up via email and received specific dates and time slots when they’d be able to choose the cabin they wanted. But the ship was at capacity within hours with reservations from those with the earliest time slots.

When disappointed fans flooded Hallmark’s social media accounts, a waitlist was created for customers to join with a $199 deposit in case anyone canceled their reservations. Hallmark says anyone who joined that waitlist by August 1 will now get first dibs on the new five-day cruise, scheduled to sail from November 17 – 21. The company organizing the themed cruise, Sixthman, will start taking reservations on August 7.

If the second ship doesn’t sell out as quickly as the first one did, they’ll open it up next to anyone who initially signed up for the first cruise’s pre-sale but didn’t get a chance to book a stateroom. If the ship is still not sold out by then, the cruise will become available to the general public on August 10 at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Hallmark says there will also be an opportunity for those already booked on the first cruise to transfer their reservations to the second cruise if they prefer.

A private Facebook group created specifically for fans wanting to discuss the upcoming Hallmark cruises has already grown to over 7,500 members, where there are many ongoing discussions about whether the second cruise will have enough capacity to meet demand. Several people said they were notified that their waitlist numbers are in the 1700s and won’t have a chance to book until a full day after reservations begin.

Stars Kristoffer Polaha & Andrew Walker Announce Their Own Bahamas Getaway

In addition to the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruises, fans have a third option to sail with the stars. Longtime Hallmark actors Walker and Polaha recently announced their own fan getaway to the Bahamas, scheduled for January 8 — 12.

Inspired by the fan cruise he took with actor Paul Greene in early 2023, Walker has teamed up with Expedia and recruited Polaha to join him on board the Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas ship, departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“I’m so excited to be doing this with Kris,” Walker told Heavy. “He’s the perfect guy to be accompanying me. He’s so talented, fun loving, with such a devoted fan base.”

The trip will be limited to 250 fans “so everyone gets quality time with Kris and I,” Walker said.

Among the activities planned, the two stars will eat dinner with the fans each night, singer-songwriter Polaha will perform an intimate concert, they’ll play games and do karaoke, and host a Q&A session with fans.

To be included in all of the fan experiences, passengers must book their trip through Expedia Cruises coordinator Jennifer Baldock. Those who are interested in the cruise can email Baldock at jbaldock@expediacruises.com, and will receive a reply with detailed pricing and a form to complete, which is required to book a cabin.