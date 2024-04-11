‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Cast Reunites to Film New Movies: Full Details

Reunited and it feels so good! The cast of Hallmark‘s longest-running movie franchise —“Signed, Sealed, Delivered” (SSD) — is finally back together in Vancouver, filming two new movies after a nearly three-year hiatus.

The series’ diehard fans, nicknamed “POstables” in honor of the crime-solving postal workers at the center of each mystery, have pleaded with Hallmark executives to revive SSD, including coordinated letter-writing campaigns, ever since the last movie aired in October 2021.

On March 19, 2024, their wish came true, as the recently rebranded Hallmark Mystery channel announced on social media that Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, Kristin Booth, Eric Mabius, and Geoff Gustafson would soon reunite to continue the SSD franchise.

Less than a month later, the cast has begun posting sneak peeks of their reunion in Vancouver, where they will spend the next month filming two new movies, one to premiere in 2024 and the other slated for 2025, according to Hallmark Media.

SSD Creator Martha Williamson Returns to Bring New Stories to Life

After news broke that new movies were in the works, the cast posted a video montage of themselves each celebrating the news.

“Holy smokes, we’re back,” Gustafson exclaimed in the video, looking stunned and a bit scruffy. “Way to go, POstables! You guys are the best fans. You really did it. I can’t wait to get started, so I’m just gonna start right now. That’s not how that works, no. You know what I can do, though? I can shave. You know what, I can moisturize. I can start stretching. Yeah. I can’t wait to get started!”

As the cast reunited for filming on April 10, Hallmark Mystery posted a quick video of the four actors together again for the first time, cheering as they greeted their online fans.

“It’s really happening, we are on set right now,” Booth exclaimed, followed by Mabius, who said they were together to shoot “2 all-new ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ movies.”

In addition to the cast, SSD creator Martha Williamson, also the mastermind behind the long-running “Touched By an Angel” TV series, is back as executive producer and screenwriter, Hallmark said in a press release, in which she celebrated how devoted the fanbase has been.

“The enduring support from our ‘POstable’ fans over the past eleven years has been our constant motivation and inspiration,” Williamson said. “They have waited so long for another chapter in the lives of their beloved Dead Letter family, all the while continuing to keep the flame alive with podcasts, posts, and even in-person gatherings throughout the country. There are no fans like SSD fans, and we are thrilled and humbled to continue this remarkable journey with them.”

New ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Movies Will Premiere in 2024 & 2025

Though the SSD franchise started out as a Hallmark Channel series in 2013, the network scrapped the show after the first season and decided, instead, to produce individual mystery movies instead, per Parade. The 13th movie in the franchise, “The Vows We Have Made,” premiered in October 2021.

In its media announcement on April 10, Hallmark revealed details on the 14th and 15th installments.

The first. to premiere later this year, has a working title of “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters.” According to Hallmark, the four main characters — Oliver (Mabius), Shane (Booth), Rita (Lowe) and Norman (Gustafson) — will work on “identifying the intended recipients of a trio of dead letters which have a surprising, personal impact on all of them.” In the meantime, Oliver and Shane will “grapple with finding their footing as a married couple” after the honeymoon phase.

The second movie, currently titled “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back,” will premiere in 2025.

“As The POstables all face exciting life changes,” the synopsis reads, “their latest investigation takes them on a road trip to not only find the recipient of a lost letter, but to track down a rock star who holds the keys.”

POstables Celebrate Sneak Peeks From the ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Cast

The cast and crew of SSD have posted sneak peeks of their reunion, including a photo Lowe shared on April 8 of her and Booth, which she captioned, “My bestie.”

That same day, Mabius, wearing a dress shirt and tie, posted a video from his trailer and said, “Good morning everyone! Guess who? Just got my some of my costume on, getting ready to go to set for our first scene, on the first day of a — I think it’s a 29 or 30 day shoot. But I am really excited to be giving you guys some behind the scenes.”

“And thank you all for the support over these years, many years,” he continued. “We’re in year 11, quite nearly, so I just am very excited even though I’m tired and don’t seem that excited. I just wanted to tell you all that we’re back!”

According to Canadian actors’ union UBCP/ACTRA, the cast will film both movies in Vancouver between now and May 15.

POstables have flooded the cast’s social media accounts with celebratory comments, thrilled to see two new movies in the works.

One fan wrote, “You’re baaack and looking fabulous!!! 😎 Can you hear all the screaming from where you are?? 😉😂 Have Fun!! 👊🏼”

Another commented, “Well if you’re excited you can multiply that by about a thousand percent for the #POstables. It’s so great to see you back on set. Have fun 😃❤️💌”

Someone else wrote, “Beyond excited!! A permanent smile has been on my face since the first announcement! Thank you, Hallmark, for listening to POstables worldwide and Renewing SSD!”

Even “When Calls The Heart” star Erin Krakow weighed in, writing, “So exciting!”