Breaking: Hallmark to Revamp Cable Channels

In a matter of weeks, two of Hallmark Media‘s three cable networks will undergo a significant makeover. At a winter preview presentation for the Television Critics Association (TCA) on February 6, 2024, Hallmark executives — joined by network stars including Luke Macfarlane and Alison Sweeney — announced that two of its channels, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama, will be rebranded with new names and more clearly-defined programming, according to CableFax (CFX).

In addition to the rebranding news, Hallmark delivered a bevy of programming news for fans to look forward to, including a Christmas movie starring former “When Calls the Heart” couple Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rebranding of Networks to Begin in Late February 2024

During its presentation to the TCA on February 6, Hallmark executives announced that, after 20 years, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will be renamed Hallmark Mystery. The change will take effect on March 6, per CFX. Meanwhile, Hallmark Drama will become Hallmark Family starting on February 28.

The goal, according to a statement from programming EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly, is to “ensure that viewing experiences across all networks and platforms are uniquely authentic.” That means Hallmark Mystery will exclusively air “fun, engaging mysteries” while Hallmark Family features “wholesome family stories,” she said.

A tweet sent during the event by Hallmark Drama’s account — but later deleted — revealed the new logo for Hallmark Family and said viewers can expect to “continue to enjoy timeless storytelling for the whole family centered around faith, love, and community.”

According to reporters in attendance at the TCA event in Los Angeles, including Meghan O’Keefe of Decider and Carly Lane-Perry of Collider, Hallmark kicked off its presentation with a panel of stars appearing in recent and upcoming mysteries:

Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell of “The Cases of Mystery Lane,” which aired its first mystery in March 2023 and will return with a sequel in 2024, Lane-Perry tweeted.

Sweeney and Victor Webster, who have been filming the next “Hannah Swensen” mystery together, with Webster replacing Cameron Mathison in a mystery written and executive produced by Sweeney.

Macfarlane and Lyndie Greenwood from “Crimetime: Freefall,” set to premiere on February 23.

Ali Skovbye and Danny Griffin of “Gilded Newport Mysteries,” which premiered on February 2. O’Toole tweeted that Hallmark is waiting for full ratings results to decide whether to film a sequel.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has long featured reruns of classic mystery series, beginning with series like “Magnum P.I.,” per Variety, combined with its original mystery movies. O’Keefe tweeted that Daly told reporters that changing to the new name, Hallmark Mystery, does mean that are “looking into expanding into mystery television series.”

Since 2022, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has also become the home of movies made under its faith-based Dayspring banner and its Mahogany brand, which focuses on telling the stories of African American women. It is not clear if those brands will stay put or move over to the new Hallmark Family.

After Canceling Some Popular Mystery Series, Hallmark is Beginning New Franchises

Hallmark Channel launched on cable TV in 2001, according to Variety, as a broadcast extension of Hallmark, the Kansas City greeting card company founded in 1910. Three years later, in January 2004, the company launched its sister network, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, to feature overflow movies from the primary channel and reruns of classic mystery TV series.

During the last 20 years, the channel has evolved to include original mystery franchises, primarily featuring popular crime-solving duos. But in recent years, fans — who affectionately call themselves “sleuthers” — have been up in arms about the network dropping several long-running franchises, like the canceled “Mystery 101” movies starring Kristoffer Polaha and Jill Wagner.

Over the past year, however, the network has experimented with new mysteries, including airing three successful “Curious Caterer” movies starring Nikki Deloach and Andrew Walker, and pairing Chabert with Will Kemp for their first “Dancing Detective” movie last June. Hallmark also just aired its first historical mystery, ”

In December 2023, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ achieved record-breaking ratings with its final Christmas movie of the year, “Miracle in Bethlehem, P.A.,” starring Benjamin Ayres and Laura Vandervoort. Both actors shared a Hallmark press release announcing that the film “broke ratings records for the network, becoming the #1 most-watched premiere of 2023” on the channel.

According to CFX, the re-branded Hallmark Mystery will likely still feature an annual lineup of original holiday movies, but they may have more mystery infused in them.