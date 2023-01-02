Stars React After Actor Jeremy Renner is Critically Injured: ‘My God’

As details emerge about Marvel actor Jeremy Renner’s horrifying snowplow accident near Reno, Nevada, which required the “Hawkeye” star to be airlifted to the nearest hospital, well-wishes are beginning to pour in from stars, including multiple Hallmark Channel actors. Here’s what you need to know:

Hallmark Movie Alums Send Well-Wishes to Jeremy Renner

A spokesperson for Renner told Deadline the actor was listed in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow” on the morning of January 1, 2023.

Sergeant Kristin Vietti of Washoe County Sherrif’s Department later confirmed that police “responded to a traumatic injury” at 9 am on New Year’s Day, that Renner had to be airlifted to a local hospital and was the “only party involved in the incident.”

TMZ obtained video footage of the helicopter airlift in progress, reporting that a neighbor of the “Avengers” star said his snow-plowing vehicle, called a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of Renner’s legs, and that he lost a serious amount of blood in the accident. The outlet also shared footage that Renner has previously posted on social media of himself driving the massive machine.

As news of the accident and Renner’s condition spread, stars began to react via social media.

Tara Strong, who starred in Hallmark’s 2017 “A Very Merry Toy Store,” appeared with Renner in his first movie, “National Lampoon’s Senior Trip,” in 1995. The actress, who also provided the voice for Miss Minutes in Marvel’s 2021 Loki series, tweeted, “My sweet @JeremyRenner. Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the #MCU. Sending you & your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery.”

Sarah Ramos, who starred in October’s “A Kismet Christmas,” has an interesting connection to Renner and has also tweeted her well-wishes to the actor. Ramos co-hosted a much-buzzed-about, six-episode podcast in 2020 called “The Renner Files,” which explored the actor’s now-defunct celebrity app. Named one of Spotify’s top podcasts of the year, she told Bustle at the time that the show was “not meant to take him down,” but to do a deep dive into the fact “he’s an actor who’s been in the industry for 20 years and he’s gone through many different iterations of his career that people may not understand. I’m like, ‘Let’s delve into that. I relate to that.'”

On January 2, Ramos tweeted, “Prayers up for Jeremy Renner, who has brought me and countless others joy and inspiration. Sending healing vibes for a speedy recovery.”

More Stars Express Concern After Jeremy Renner’s Accident

On January 2, as more details emerged about the accident, “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn tweeted, “My heart is with Jeremy Renner.”

Fellow Disney actor Josh Gad tweeted, “My God. Praying for @JeremyRenner and his family” and added several prayer emojis.

Robert Patrick, who costarred with Renner in “Kill the Messenger,” tweeted, “Sending up thoughts and prayers for @JeremyRenner!”

Renner owns a home in Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe where a large snowstorm dumped nearly three feet of snow over the weekend, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. Though initial reports have not listed the name of the hospital where he was airlifted to, the paper said Renown Regional Medical Center is the only trauma center in Northern Nevada.

The two-time Oscar nominee had recently posted about his excitement over the upcoming season 2 release of his Paramount+ show “Mayor of Kingstown” as well as a new Disney+ series called “Rennervations,” due to debut in early 2023, which follows Renner as he travels the world helping communities by “reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles.”