Hallmark Stars React to Lori Loughlin’s Return to a Lead TV Movie Role

Lori Loughlin’s first lead role in a movie since her arrest just premiered on Great American Family on Saturday, January 28. Some Hallmark stars shared their reactions to their former colleague’s debut.

Erin Krakow Said She Was Very Happy for Loughlin

Erin Krakow, who stars in “When Calls the Heart,” shared on her Instagram Story how thrilled she was for Loughlin. Loughlin previously starred on “When Calls the Heart” with Krakow.

Krakow wrote, “Very happy for my Lori who is starring in a new movie tonight!”

Krakow has been vocal about her desire to see her friend return to “When Calls the Heart” too. In an interview with ET Canada, Krakow talked about how much she’d like to see Loughlin return to the show. When asked if there was a chance that Abigail might come back, Krakow said: “From your lips to God’s ears. I truly, truly hope so. It would make me so happy to see Abigail back in Hope Valley. And I think there are still a lot of really beautiful stories for her character to get to tell. I would welcome her back with open arms. So let’s hope.”

Pascale Hutton, who also starred with Loughlin on “When Calls the Heart,” shared similar sentiments on her Instagram Story.

“Congratulations Lori!!” she wrote. “So happy for you.”

Ben Rosenbaum, a fellow “When Calls the Heart” star, also shared an Instagram Story about Loughlin’s movie, encouraging fans to watch it.

Loughlin starred opposite James Tupper, another Hallmark star, in the Great American Family movie “Fall Into Winter.”

GAF’s synopsis for the movie reads: “Life quickly changes for Kerry as she has to work alongside to her high school nemesis, Brooks, an old friend of her brother’s who unexpectedly buys into Kerry’s family-owned candy shop.”

When Loughlin’s college admissions scandal first broke, Hallmark had removed her projects from all its networks and even re-edited some episodes of “When Calls the Heart” to remove her scenes. Last year, she appeared in an episode of “When Hope Calls,” a “When Calls the Heart” spinoff that was picked up by Great American Family.

Hallmark has since quietly returned her to the network by airing a marathon of her “Garage Sale Mysteries” series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The marathon aired on January 8, 2023, a few weeks before her movie premiered on GAF.

Brian Bird, Executive Director of ‘When Calls the Heart,’ Praised Loughlin’s Return

Brian Bird, executive director of “When Calls the Heart” and “When Hope Calls,” praised Loughlin’s TV movie return.

Bird wrote on Twitter: “I believed in second chances then, #Hearties, and I still believe in them now… in life and in the Film/TV biz. Cheers to #LoriLoughlin and to her new film… #FallIntoWinter…”

When one fan replied negatively to his tweet, Bird answered: “Look up her emotional statement at her sentencing, which went mostly ignored in the media, and then see if you feel the same way. I sort of go with Romans 3:23: For ALL have sinned and fallen short of God’s glory.”

Danica McKellar, a former Hallmark star who now has a contract with Great American Family, live-tweeted Loughlin’s movie. At one point she wrote, “Lori looks so beautiful!!”

