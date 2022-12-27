Hallmark Stars Say They’re Eager to Film Sequels for Multiple Movies

Fans aren’t the only ones begging for sequels to their favorite Hallmark Channel movies; the stars are eager to see what happens next in the lives of their favorite characters, too. Hallmark has had great success with producing sequels to top films, and even trilogies like the incredibly popular 2022 “Wedding Veil” movies, which have inspired a second trio of movies set to premiere in January 2023. In recent interviews, multiple Hallmark stars have revealed which of their movies on the network they’d love to star in sequels for.

Multiple Stars Reveal Their Sequel Wish List During Red Carpet Event

TV Insider recently released raw video of its red carpet interviews conducted during the “Countdown to Christmas” kickoff held in New York City in October 2022. Their correspondents asked multiple Hallmark Channel stars which of their movies they’d like to film a sequel for and the answers were fascinating.

Erin Cahill was emphatic about wanting to film a sequel to her 2020 movie with Ryan Paevey, “A Timeless Christmas,” and said she knows viewers would be excited about it.

“Fans keep asking,” she said. “I can’t tell you the amount of fans who are like, ‘Are you doing a sequel?’ I’m like, ‘I would love to!'”

Aimee Teegarden said she thinks her 2021 movie “My Family Christmas Tree” with Andrew Walker and James Tupper would make for a great sequel.

She explained, “The Christmas film I did last year, ‘My Family Christmas Tree,’ was such a beautiful message about family and your family not looking like every other family…and it’s all about love. And I would love to see what they’d put together with a sequel to that one.”

Meanwhile, Torrey Devitto is already hoping for a sequel to her new movie, “Twas the Night Before Christmas” with Zane Holtz, which premiered on December 17.

“My co-star from this last one and I were talking about doing a sequel,” she revealed. “We were like, ‘Why don’t we do a sequel in…Fiji?’ Like Christmas in Fiji!? I’m like, ‘You’re on to something!'”

But another one of her co-stars this year, Niall Matter, said he “would love” to see the May movie they co-starred in together, ‘Rip in Time,’ get a sequel.

Victor Webster, however, wants to go back in time to a film he made nearly seven years ago: “Summer Villa” co-starring Hillarie Burton.

“There’s a really big fan-favorite movie that I’ve done called ‘Summer Villa’ that people absolutely love,” he said. “Like, that movie comes up more often than any other movie that I’ve done. And people are screaming for a sequel to that movie. I don’t think it’s ever gonna happen, but that would be a lot of fun.”

Taylor Cole thinks her “One Winter” trilogy with Jack Turner needs a fourth movie to provide full closure on all the characters. Though Cole’s character got married in the final movie, which was called ‘One Perfect Wedding,’ there were some loose ends with the bride and groom’s friends — Megan, played by Rukiya Bernard, and Sean, played by Dewshane Williams.

Cole said, “Actually, ‘One Winter Weekend,’ ‘One Winter Proposal,’ ‘One Winter Wedding’ were all amazing, but I definitely want to do one more so that we can see Sean and Megan’s wedding.”

Antonio Cupo revealed he’s been lobbying for a sequel to 2012’s “Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade,” which he starred in with Autumn Reeser a decade ago.

“I’ve been asking for it for so long,” he told TV Insider. “That was such a great film. I enjoyed it, Autumn Reeser…I’m telling you, we gotta do this! You and me!”

Meanwhile, Brennan Elliott couldn’t pick one movie to film a sequel for, but said he’d be willing to do it for any Hallmark movies he’s been in.

He said, “I don’t know which one, but if they can find a sequel in anything I’ve done, I’ll do it. Because it’s not about so much just doing the job of a sequel, it’s about continuing to tell a story that touches people’s lives, and that’s what we do here.”

Paul Campbell Says There Probably Won’t Be a Sequel to Year’s Biggest Hit

Many fans have been begging for a sequel to Hallmark Channel’s smash hit, “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” which premiered on November 19. The comedy starring Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes quickly became not only a huge hit for Hallmark but also the biggest cable movie of the year.

However, in a December 14 interview with Wide Open Country, Campbell admitted there won’t likely be an actual sequel following the characters’ lives, but that the stars do want to do another movie together.

“The consensus was that a sequel would probably be a mistake only because it’s so difficult to rekindle that magic and tell a different story, but the same,” Campbell said. “We want to take the three of us — the three boys — and keep making different movies with the three boys. Reinvent ourselves every time. And so I think we can have a lot of fun.”

Rachel Boston, who co-starred with Campbell in 2019’s “The Last Bridesmaid” and 2022’s “Dating the Delaneys,” told TV Insider that she loves being able to partner up with the same co-stars in Hallmark movies even when it’s not to film a sequel.

“I just worked with Paul Campbell again,” she said. “We had done a movie that we were talking about doing a sequel to, and then we got to tell a totally different story. So it is really nice…it feels like the old Hollywood system of getting to be paired with the same actors, which is really, really fun.”