Paul Campbell Reveals If There Will Be a Sequel to ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’

Paul Campbell recently answered fans’ big question about whether or not there will be a sequel to “Three Wise Men & a Baby.” The hit Hallmark Christmas movie starred Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker.

They Want a Sequel in Spirit, Rather Than About the Same 3 Characters

In an interview with Wide Open Country, Campbell shared that while there won’t likely be an actual sequel following the characters’ lives, the stars do want to do another movie together.

“The consensus was that a sequel would probably be a mistake only because it’s so difficult to rekindle that magic and tell a different story, but the same,” Campbell told Wide Open Country. “We want to take the three of us — the three boys — and keep making different movies with the three boys. Reinvent ourselves every time. And so I think we can have a lot of fun.”

Campbell Said They Have a New Idea They’re Going to Share With Hallmark

Campbell also told Wide Open Country that the stars already have an idea they want to pitch to Hallmark. So even though they’re won’t be a sequel, there could still be something big coming down the pipeline.

“We have one idea that’s already percolating, and we’re going to have to float that by Hallmark Channel and see what they think,” he revealed.

Campbell also said that from day one on the set while filming, he knew that the script he and Kimberley Sustad wrote was going to work out perfectly.

He also confirmed what Hynes had previously shared on social media: that there are 25 minutes cut out of the movie.

“It sort of lives and dies in editing, believe it or not, because these movies typically run long when you finish shooting them,” he said. “And so they had to cut 25 minutes out of this movie, right? So you don’t know what 25 minutes they’re going to cut. And our editor did an amazing job.”

In an Instagram post, Hynes had previously talked about those cut scenes too, sharing: “There was 25 extra minutes that aren’t in this film, so hopefully we can bring that experience with bloopers and deleted scenes and share stories of what it’s like to work with someone as gorgeous as @awalkk35 and talented as @paulcampbellofficial.”

The trio did end up sharing a deleted scene and some bloopers at the Roma Drama Live event in December. You can watch some of those scenes in Heavy’s story here.

All in all, “Three Wise Men & a Baby” was a huge hit.

Ratings revealed that after its premiere, “Three Wise Men & a Baby” had rocketed into first place as Hallmark’s most-watched movie of all of 2022, including both Christmas and non-Christmas movies. But it also broke records reaching back to 2019.

In terms of live and same-day viewers, the movie brought in 3.626 million views and ranked .31 in 18-49 demographic. For comparison, Hallmark’s first “The Wedding Veil” movie clocked in with 3.394 million live viewers, and hit .29 in the 18-49 demographic. At the time, this put it higher than all of the top 10 movies for Hallmark in 2021.

Hallmark also revealed in a press release shared with Heavy that “Three Wise Men & a Baby” was also “the most-watched movie of the year across the ad-supported cable spectrum in all key demographics.”

