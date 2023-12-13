Starstruck Tyler Hynes Finally Meets Christmas Movie Hero Chevy Chase

When Hallmark star Tyler Hynes learned that comedy icon Chevy Chase would be appearing at Christmas Con, the same Christmas movie fan convention that he and his Hallmark colleagues regularly attend, he predicted he’d be “tripping all over myself.”

But meeting one of his entertainment idols at the convention went smoother than he expected. In fact, the “Never Been Chris’d” star told fans on Instagram their exchange was “perfect.” And Hynes wasn’t the only Hallmark star swooning over the comedy great.

Here’s what you need to know:

Organizers of Christmas Con — held the weekend of December 8, 2023, in New Jersey — announced Chase’s involvement in June. Chase is known for playing off-beat characters, including Clark Griswold in the 1989 classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” heralded by reviewers at Esquire, Good Housekeeping and USA Today as one of the top five Christmas movies of all time.

Chase, 80, reunited with several “Christmas Vacation” cast members at the convention, including Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid and Miriam Flynn. Though Juliette Lewis was also scheduled to appear, she had to cancel due to her filming schedule, organizers said.

Many Hallmark stars expressed their excitement over the chance to meet and appear with Chase at the convention, but Hynes was particularly thrilled given his lifelong connection to the star.

Hynes told People in June he was named after Chase’s character, Ty Webb, from another classic comedy, “Caddyshack,” and that Chase would be his dream co-star in a future Christmas flick.

“I mean, if we’re talking about holiday stars, I would just think of Chevy Chase from the Lampoon movies. ‘Christmas Vacation’ is one of those legendary movies I grew up on. Doing these movies now and having him be in it would be a full-circle moment.”

When People printed his quote, Hynes circled it and shared it in his Instagram Stories on June 26, adding, “Gonna have me tripping all over myself.”

But it seems Hynes managed to keep his composure when meeting Chase. On December 10, he shared a photo of he and his “Three Wise Men and a Baby” co-stars Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker posing alongside the “Christmas Vacation” cast in his Instagram Stories.

“Chevy and I’s interaction couldn’t have been more perfect,” he wrote. “And I would repeat it if it didn’t come with a mature audience warning :)”

Other Hallmark Stars Were Also Thrilled to Meet Chevy Chase, Too

Wes Brown was among other Hallmark stars who were thrilled to meet Chase. He shared a series of photos that showed Chase messing up his hair as well as a hockey jersey with the last name “Griswold” on the back, signed by the cast.

Brown wrote, “‘Looks Great. Little full. Lotta sap.’ -Clark Griswold … thanks for the laughs this weekend @chevychase”

Multiple rom-com stars including Hynes, Campbell, Cindy Busby, Victor Webster and Kristoffer Polaha also took part in a video montage of reenactments of lines from “Christmas Vacation,” which Christmas Con organizers and Chase shared via Instagram.

After the convention wrapped, People also shared a photo of Chase, D’Angelo and Flynn flanked by Hallmark stars Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert, Brown, Alicia Witt, Erin Cahill, Steve Lund, Cindy Busby and Nikki DeLoach.