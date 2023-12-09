‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Cast Reunites Amid Talk of Sequel

Video and photos of a “Three Wise Men and a Baby” cast reunion in New York City on December 7, 2023, have reignited fans’ calls for a sequel to the hit Hallmark movie. And one of its stars and writers, Paul Campbell, now says the idea is “not off the table.”

After premiering in December 2022, the holiday comedy quickly became the most-watched cable movie of the year and fans’ requests for a sequel were at a fever pitch for months. Their hopes were dashed, though, when the movie’s trio of stars — Campbell, Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes — said in various interviews that there were no immediate plans for a repeat performance.

But in a new interview, Campbell, who wrote the movie with fellow Hallmark star Kimberley Sustad, revealed that plans for a secret project were actually underway but were squashed due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes. As calls for a sequel heat up again, Campbell left the door open for another try at re-teaming the cast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hallmark Fans Renew Calls for ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Sequel

Walker, Campbell, Hynes and Sustad were all in New York on December 7 for the red carpet premiere of one of Hallmark’s newest holiday movies, “Christmas on Cherry Lane,” and to attend the nearby Christmas Con, a weekend convention for holiday rom-com fans.

But first, the foursome visited Hallmark Channel’s New York offices, which Walker documented in an Instagram video. It included footage of them joking around about their “Three Wise Men” movie poster, which was hanging in one of the hallways.

All four stars are in separate Countdown to Christmas movies this season, but they’ve all admitted there was something extra special about their ensemble cast last year.

Walker told Heavy in November, “Paul and Tyler and I were just so in tune with each other and it was like table tennis. You know, we’re just throwing lines back and forth and ad-libbing and felt safe.”

In the comment section of Walker’s recent post about their time together in New York, Hynes quipped, “Everyday’s christmas with you 🤍”

Seeing them all together got fans wistful about their onscreen chemistry and comedic timing, reigniting calls for a sequel.

For instance, Hynes liked a comment from someone who wrote, “I spy a Three Wise Men and a Baby sequel 😌”

Someone else replied, “OMG! Crossing my fingers”

Another fan commented, “We need the three of you to do a movie together again please please please please”

Paul Campbell Says ‘Three Wise Men’ Sequel is Still Possible

During a December 7 podcast interview on the “Christmas Countdown Show,” Campbell revealed that there had been plans for a re-teaming of the “Three Wise Men” cast before the strikes occurred.

“We’ve been working on a couple of things this year,” he divulged. “This was a really strange year because of the strikes. And we did have one project that was kind of set to go for Christmas this year and ended up not happening.”

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about the sequel,” he continued, “and I think, you know, Hallmark traditionally hasn’t jumped at sequels because they’re really difficult. And there’s no question that that’s bouncing around over there. I think everyone’s just trying to figure out, ‘Is it the right way to go? Can you recapture the magic? Can you do it again? Are we smart to just let that thing be its own thing or, if the right idea comes up, you know, should we roll the dice and try and do a sequel?'”

“As of yet, you guys know as much as I do about it,” Campbell said. “I know it’s not off the table, for sure.”

Hallmark has tried to quelch fans’ thirst for a sequel by streaming an “extended cut” version of “Three Wise Men and a Baby” on its streaming service, Hallmark Now, this season. Walker recently noted on Instagram that it’s the first time Hallmark has done such a thing.

“Thanks to everyone who worked on bringing back more of the love, laughs and heart, making for an even more immersive experience,” he wrote. “Lovely to see streaming allowing for creative opportunities like this. We know theres a blooper reel floating around… ;)”